Court go rule on FG suit against Asuu today

Today Wednesday 21 September na di day wen di National Industrial Court dey expected to rule on di application for one interlocutory injunction wey di Federal Goment of Nigeria file against di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Justice Peter Hamman na im fix di date on Monday after di Federal goment lead counsel Oga James Igwe, don argue im application wey dey seek one order of di court to restrain ASUU from further continuing with di nationwide strike wey dem dey do.

D﻿i lecturers don dey on strike for more dan seven months now- several toktok don happun but dem no dey successful.

S﻿tudents sef don carry di mata enta roads in protest as dem claim say di thing don tire dem.

Di government come go court to challenge di industrial action by di university lecturers.

But di court, for di sitting wey happun last Friday, bin adjourn di suit until Monday (September 19) to hear di interlocutory injunction of di goment.

Igwe bin ask di court to give di suit accelerated hearing sake of say e dey urgent to enable students return go school.

E tok say since di matter don dey court already, e go dey proper for di strike to be called off, pending di determination of di suit.

But counsel to ASUU and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Oga Femi Falana, say di union dey currently meet with stakeholders to ensure tsay di mata dey resolved come appeal to di goment to cooperate wit the union to resolve di mata.

W﻿hy Asuu dey strike

Di public universities lectureres dey demand di implementation of one agreement di federal goment sign wit dem for 2009 plus oda demands.One of di major issue wey eyi block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni.