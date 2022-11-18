Wetin to know about di 99 year-old primary school pupil wey die

Wetin we call dis foto, Priscilla Sitienei live through her kontri struggle for independence

One 99-year-old woman, wey pipo believe say na di world oldest primary school pupil don die peacefully for her house, her grandson tell BBC.

Priscilla Sitienei begin develop health complications after she attend class on Wednesday.

She be pupil for Vision Preparatory School for Ndalat and she, and her 12-year-old classmates bin dey prepare for di final exams wey go start next week.

She suppose also take di Kenya Certificate of Primary School examinations next year during her 100th Birthday.

Ms Sitienei story bin inspire one feem and praise from di UN culture and education agency, Unesco.

She grow for Kenya wen di British dey rule and live through her kontri struggle for independence.

She tell Unesco last year say she bin wan motivate young mothers to return to school.

"I wan show example not only to dem but to oda girls around di world wey no dey school, say without education, difference no go dey between you and chicken," she tok.

She join Leaders Vision Preparatory School for 2010, but also serve her village of Ndalat for di Rift Valley as midwife for more dan 65 years.

She don even help deliver some of her own classmates wey dat time dem dey between di age of 10 and 14.

Many pipo dey call her "Gogo", wey mean grandmother for di local Kalenjin language, she tell BBC for 2015 say she don finally dey learn to read and write - opportunity wey she no ever get as a child.

S﻿he bin no fit go school as a child but wen Kenya goment begin support primary school fees for 2003, e give her and oda senior citizens opportunity to go school.

She often dey challenge children wey no dey school and dey question dem why.

"Dem dey tell me say dme don too old," she say. "I dey tell dem say: 'Well I dey school and you sef suppose go school.'”

"I see children wey don lost, children wey no get papa, just dey waka about without hope. I wan inspire dem to go school," she add.

Her message live on

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Brigitte Macron (l) and Ms Sitienei during di premier of one film about di nonagenarian life

At first di school turn her away but dem later understand how committed she dey to learning.

Dem tell her tori for inside one French film dem title Gogo, wey give her opportunity to visit France and meet first lady Brigitte Macron.

Di feem co-writer Patrick Pessis don pay tribute on Twitter: "Her message about girls' education lives on."

Na one Kenyan, di late Kimani Maruge hold di current record for di world oldest primary school pupil for di Guinness Book of Records.

He start school at di age of 84 for 2004 and die five years later.