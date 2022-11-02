Viral video of police woman wey allege say her oga beat am cause reactions

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab

2 November 2022

Police for Osun state southwest of Nigeria say dem don order full scale investigation to begin afta one woman police inspector attached to di Ode omu division, allege say her oga, wey be Assistant Superintendent of police assault her.

Police Inspector Olorunsogo Bamidele bin appear for one video – wey don since go viral – on social media wia she show how di ASP, Ajayi Mathew allegedly beat am.

“I no sabi wetin be my offence, e start to dey beat me”, she tok for inside di video.

She allege say Oga Mathew bin naked her and injure her.

For di video, we see mark of wounds on different parts of her body, including her hands plus her chest.

She drop allegation say di ASP bin dey ask her to date am but she no gree for am.

“E say make I dey befriend am but I tell am say no, I be married woman.

“Im begin dey blackmail me wit wetin no get evidence say I dey befriend am and dis no be true.” She tok.

Inspector Bamidele also allege say di ASP threaten to shoot am wit gun.

She later call on pipo to assist her as she fear for her life.

Dis video don since gada criticism on social media but di Commissioner of police for Osun state say di Command dey aware of di video of di woman Police Inspector wey her DCO allegedly assault for Ode Omu division.

Di Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye say im don interview di two pipo wey dey involved for wetin im describe as unprofessional act.

Im don order discreet/thorough investigation of di incident to sabi di circumstances wey lead to dis unethical behaviour.

Di CP assure di general public say justice go prevail ontop di mata.