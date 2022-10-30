Yellow bus drivers for Lagos go boycott work from Monday - Dis na why

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

27 minutes wey don pass

Commercial drivers for Lagos State don warn say dem dey go on seven days protest and boycott of services across di state.

Na sake of allegations of plenty extortion by di management of parks and garages wey dey inside di south west state for Nigeria.

Di Joint Drivers' Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) tok am for one press statement dem release ova di weekend.

“We dey saddened say despite our dedication to our work, we dey subjected to indiscriminate extortion, violent harassment by di management.”, JDWAN tok.

Jidwan complain say dem dey earn dia living through di profession of driving and di trade unions make up of pipo wey no dey make dia money as drivers.

“On a daily basis, we lose half of our income to di motor park boys.

We pay plenty charges for di garages and for every bus stop wia we dey drop off passengers, whether we pick up passengers or not, we pay morning, afternoon and night.”, dem tok

“Dem leave us wit no choice than to go on seven days protest and boycott services sake of extortion by di management of parks and garages for di state.”, JDWAN add am

Wetin be dia demands?

Bus drivers for Lagos say dem no want make di transport union management dey charge dem ‘three passengers money’ afta dem load for parks or for garage. Dem only wan pay money of one passenger per bus.

Dem want make e be say na only Lagos State government ticket dem go collect.

Dem no wan pay motor park thugs for every bus stop. Dem want make goment cancel every illegal money dem go pay afta dem comot for garage and parks.

Dem also want make goment end all harassment on drivers by law enforcement agencies plus intimidation wit guns, cutlass, broken bottles by LASTMA, task force and RRS.

Di drivers association also ask Lagos State goment to provide official bus stop for buses in each community inside di state to avoid unnecessary arrest of dia drivers by law enforcement officers.

JDWAN threaten to carry out more protest for di state and embark on total boycott of services if goment no agree to dia demands.

Wetin dis fit mean for residents?

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

If di drivers go ahead with dia planned protest, dis fit affect plenti pipo for Lagos.

Di reason be say, dis commercial vehicles na one of di biggest means of transportation for di pipo especially dos wey no fit enta di more tush ones like Uber, Bolts and odas like dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Already, Lagosians ontop Twitter don begin dey express fear of how dem go commute go dia different businesses if di boycott happun.

However, dem dey also sympathize wit di drivers with many saying di money wey dem collect from dem too much.