V﻿iolent clash for Alaba International market, wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Collage

7 minutes wey don pass

Police say dem don restore normalcy for Nigeria major electronic market, Alaba International wey dey for Ojo area of Lagos state.

Benjamin Hundeyin, tok-tok pesin for di Lagos state police command give small informate about wetin fit don lead to clash but e say demstill dey torchlight di mata.

Tori come out early Wednesday say violent clashes dey happun for Alaba.

Na so pipo also begin post security advisory for social media say make pipo avoid di area sake of how di clash fit escalate.

Wetin happun for Alaba

Wia dis foto come from, RRS Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of wia police dey tok to some pipo for Alaba international market

Some videos from pipo wey claim say dem dey di area wen di kasala bust wey for Alaba bin spread online.

One of dem show wia plenty pipo dey carry stick and different kind of materials dey waka for inside di market.

Anoda one show wia pipo dey run for inside di market.

One of di officials of Alaba market, Emmanuel Amaife tell BBC say na “touts dey cause di kalasa wen dem tell dem say make dem no dey park pipo cars anyhow inside di market.”

E say di touts dey collect money from pipo wey park dia cars and dem just dey do am anyhow.

D﻿i police wey still dey investigate say na mata dey between two groups.

“Wetin we hear be say di clash na between some road transport workers and officials of di market,” Hundeyin tell BBC.

E say “Preliminary investigation show say di road transport workers wan create park inside di market but di officials of di market dey resist dem.

“Na di resistance make evri wia rowdy like dat.”

Di police tok-tok pesin also say dem neva get any report of casualty for di market so far.

But eyewitness wey tok to BBC say ova 20 pipo bin get different kain injuries for di kasala.

Police deploy to Alaba

Wia dis foto come from, RRS

Benjamin Hundeyin say di Police division for Ojo wit officials from di Rapid Response Squad (RRS) don deploy go di area.

And di Area commander, Igbafe Afegbai don take charge of operations for Alaba market.

Foto show wia armed officers don position for some part of di market – anoda foto show wia officers dey follow some pipo tok.