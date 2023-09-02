Why Nigerians react to EFCC post wey show model dey advise youths against cyber fraud

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

2 September 2023

Some Nigerians dey react ontop social media to one post by di Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) wey show one popular social media influencer and model Adedamola Adewale wey pipo sabi as Ade Herself as she dey speak to members of di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) against cyber crimes.

On Thursday, di social media influence visit di NYSC, orientation camp for Iyana Ipaja Lagos wia she advise youths make dem stop “computer-related frauds.”

Di pictures from her visit wey EFCC post generate reactions ontop social media sake of her previous case with dem.

Di anti-graft commission bin arrest and charge Ade Herself to court ova her alleged involvement in cyber fraud for 2020.

But inside press statement wey di anti-graft commission post ontop social media on Friday, dem describe Ade Herself as a “strategic stakeholder in di anti-graft war,” as she dey enlighten Nigerian youths on how dem fit become successful young adults wit di use of internet.

During her visit on Thursday, Ade Herself bin also tok say plenti opportunity dey ontop internet wey pipo fit put to “good use and harness dia financial upgrade,” than make dem go dey do fraudulent activities (yahoo-yahoo)

“As young adults, we sometimes dey overlook our wrong and disregard di fact say di law of Karma go always prevail.” Ade Herself tok.

Di actress tok say di increase in cyber fraud don make pipo stigmatise Nigerian youth as scammers wen dem travel commot from di kontri as she employ di youth make dem dey engage for beta business ontop internet wey go fit help dem actualise dia dream.

“Nobody dey tok say as you dey make money ontop internet and seek financial upgrade through internet na bad tin, but wen e dey fraudulent and illegal, e fit cost di victim pain, despair, and even death. You don imagine yourself as victim? You don imagine your parents as victims? You don also imagine say scammer collect all your life savings? Dat one go dey unimaginable!” She tok.

Di EFCC post generate different reactions.

One political activist, Aisha Yesufu, ontop her official X account tok say “For Nigeria, crime no be di issue as long as say yo do am big. Petty crime na im we dey criminalise.”

Anoda pesin ontop social media, @d-problemsolver tok say, di agency need to explain give Nigerians on why dem tink say dem suppose give Adeherself voice for dia platform. "You o tink say giving popo like Ade Herself a voice on your platform go encourage mor ecrime rather than discourage am?" E ask.

For 2020, di anti-graft commission tok say dem arrest Adeherself alongside four oda pesin for internet fraud as dem recover one Toyota Camry 2009 model, and nine million naira from di suspects.

Di commission bin also arraign Ade Heself for court for di Lagos State High Court, wey dey Ikeja ova her involvement for 7.9m naira internet fraud.

EFCC charge her on three counts border on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, attempt to obtain money by false pretences, and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.

E no clear how di mata end.

EFCC no respond to BBC Pidgin call for more information ontp di mata.

Meanwhile, dis no be di first time recently wey a Nigeria anti-corruption agency use popular celebrity wey bin get qwanta wit dem as advocate against social vices.

For August, Afeez Adeshina Fashola, wey pipo sabi as Naira Marley, video circulate ontop social media as im dey tok say e don joinbodi wit di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA to fight against “drug abuse.”

Naira Marley bin don get qwanta with EFCC and NDLEA too.