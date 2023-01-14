Alireza Akbari, di British-Iranian wey Tehran hang to death - Wetin to know

Di execution of British-Iranian man Alireza Akbari, wey bin dey face death sentence, don dey widely condemned.

Dem arrest di ex-deputy Iranian defence minister for 2019 and convict am of spying for di UK, sometin wey e deny.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak say im execution dey "callous and na cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime".

France summon Iran top diplomat for Paris, with warning say Tehran repeated violations of international law no go go unanswered.

Meanwhile, UK don impose sanctions on Iran Prosecutor General, saying e go hold di regime to account "for im bad human rights violations".

"Sanctioning am today underline our disgust for Alireza Akbari execution," UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tok.

Iran summon di British ambassador for Tehran over wetin e call Britain "unconventional interventions".

Di Iranian judiciary official news outlet Mizan report on Saturday say dem don hang Mr Akbari wey be 61year old.

E no specify di date wen di execution take place.

'Dem torture me for 3,500 hours'

Iran post one video of Mr Akbari earlier dis week showing wetin appear to be forced confessions, and afta di kontri intelligence ministry bin describe di British-Iranian as "one of di most important agents of di British intelligence service for Iran".

However, BBC Persian broadcast one audio message on Wednesday from Mr Akbari wia e say dem torture am and force am to confess on camera to crimes e no commit.

For Akbari audio message, e say e bin dey live abroad a few years ago wen dem invite am to visit Iran at di request of a top Iranian diplomat who bin dey involved in nuclear talks with world powers.

Once dia, e add say dem accuse am of obtaining top secret intelligence from di secretary of Iran Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, "in exchange for a bottle of perfume and a shirt".

Mr Akbari allege say e face "interrogation and torture" by intelligence agents "for more dan 3,500 hours".

"By using physiological and psychological methods, dem break my will, drive me to madness and force me to do whatever dem want," e tok.

"By di force of gun and death threats dem make me confess to false and corrupt claims."

He also accuse Iran of seeking "to take revenge on di UK by executing me".

Hours afta dem broadcast di audio message, di Mizan news agency confam for di first time say dem don find Mr Akbari guilty of espionage, and say di Supreme Court don reject im appeal.

Dem bin ask Mr Akbari family to go to im prison for a "final visit" on Wednesday and im wife say dem don move am to solitary confinement.

Human rights group Amnesty International call on di UK to investigate claims say dem torture Mr Akbari before im death.

The group accuse Iran of showing "pitifully little respect" for human life.

Dr Sanam Vakil, Iran expert for international affairs think tank Chatham House, say Mr Akbari death go dey used by di Iranian regime to suggest say one "heavy outside hand" dey ginger di anti-goment unrest - linking di protests with di accusation say Western nations dey try to "destabilise di Islamic republic".

"Keeping di narrative say di West dey involved na way to maintain unity among di political establishment," she tell BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Ties between di UK and Iran go down in recent months since London impose sanctions on Iran morality police and oda top security figures, in response to di kontri violent crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Iran don arrest dozens of Iranians with dual nationality or foreign permanent residency in recent years, mostly on spying and national security charges.

Dem release British-Iranian citizens Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori and allow dem to leave Iran last year afta di UK settle one longstanding debt wey dey owed to Tehran.

However, at least two oda British-Iranians remain for detention, including Morad Tahbaz, wey also get US citizenship.

Some tins to know about Akbari and di case

Akbari fight during di Iran-Iraq war for di 1980s for di ranks of di Revolutionary Guards and bin get a commanding role in developing Iranian strategy for di conflict, according to one audio recording from Akbari wey BBC Persian broadcast on Jan. 11.

E bi also serve as deputy defence minister wen Ali Shamkhani be minister from 1997 to 2005, part of di administration of reformist President Mohammad Khatami.

E be close padi of Shamkhani - currently di secretary of Iran Supreme National Security Council - since di Iran-Iraq war for di 1980s.

E serve for oda security roles including as an advisor to di Iranian navy, and lead di implementation of U.N. resolution 598 wey end di Iran-Iraq war for 1988.