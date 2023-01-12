Elon Musk break world record afta sharp drop of im net worth

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

12 January 2023, 12:25 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Elon Musk don break di world record for di most loss of personal fortune for history.

From November 2021 to December 2022, e lose around $165bn, na wetin Guinness World Records tok for dia website.

Di figure dey based on data for Forbes but Guinness say oda sources tok say di loss dey high pass.

E dey come afta di value of oga Musk electric car company Tesla afta e buy Twitter last year.

Im $44 (£36bn) takeova of social media company don worry investors say oga Musk no dey give Tesla enough attention.

Oga Musk losses since November 2021 don pass di record of $58.6bn (£47bn), wey Japanese tech investor Masayochi Son bin suffer for 2000.

Di estimated loss dey based on di values of im shares, wey fit gain dia value back. It mean say oga Musk wealth fit grow again.

For December, di Tesla boss lose im world richest pesin position to Bernard Arnault, di chief executive of di French luxury goods company LVMH wey own di fashion label Louis Vuitton.

Di value of Tesla shares drp by like 65% for 2022 partly because of Tesla performance.

Di company bin deliver only 1.3 million cars during di year wey no meet Wall Street expectations.

But na oga Musk takeova of Twitter wia e don spark controversy as im sack plenti pipo and change content moderation policies, na im cause most of di share slump.

Many Tesla investors tink say e suppose dey focus on di electric vehicle company as e dey face fall in demand wit fears if recession, rising competition and Covid linked production challenges.

Musk bin tweet for December wen markets close for di year say, "Long-term fundamentals (for Tesla) dey very strong. Short-term market madness dey unpredictable".