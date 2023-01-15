Wetin Soludo tok about Nnamdi Kanu release

Govnor of Anambra State, for Nigeria South East Chukwuma Soludo, don beg President Muhammadu Buhari to release di leader of di proscribed group, di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu to am.

Govnor Soludo, tok for di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) rally for Akwa, Anambra State wia e launch di national campaign of di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday.

Oga Soludo also beg di federal goment and all di security agencies especially di Department of State Services (DSS) wey hold Nnnamdi Kanu for dia custody since June 2021 wen dem bring am back to Nigeria.

Di former Central Bank of Nigeria Govnor offer imsef as surety for Nnamdi Kanu inc ase goment dey fear to release am.

“I dey beg and plead and request and ask di federal goment and our able President Buhari say one critical pesin dey required around di table for di tok-tok to dey complete for us to get an all-round approach to deal wit di issue of insecurity and to discuss di future of di South-East.

“Dat pesin na Nnamdi Kanu. I dey call on di Federal Goment to abeg release Nnamdi Kanu,” im tok.

Why Oga Chukwuma Soludo dey beg President Buari and di federal goment to release Nnamdi Kanu na sake of di plenti katakata and insecurity issues for di South-East.

Govnor Soludo say dem don set up one Truth, Justice and Peace for Anambra state to go to di root of di mata to know di immediate and remote causes of of di insecurity for di South - East.

“We don also inaugurate di Truth, Justice, and Peace Committee for Anambra to go to di root causes, immediate and remote causes of di insecurity for di South-East, and dat commission dey complete dia work.

“We dey also engage di youths and implement various forms of non-kinetic engagement. But now na di time for di federal goment to help us wit di last leg of dis non-kinetic approach.”

E say di South-East need kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to solve di insecurity problem and di tok-tok wey dem wan do no go complete if Nnamdi Kanu no dey dia.

Im add say di South - East need Kanu for di table, and di pipo for di region dey prepared for “comprehensive, heart-to-heart tok-tok” about di future, security, and prosperity of di geopolitical zone.

“We no go leave anybody for back; evribody suppose dey dia. If we no fit release am unconditionally as di court judgement request and so on, I go offer to be di surety.

Release am to me. I go keep am. Release Nnamdi Kanu to me!.

“I go keep am. I go give am wia to stay, and anytime wey you need am, we go bring am to you. Give am to me, we go house am here for Awka. Make we release am and bring dis insecurity for di South-East to an end,” Soludo tok.

Govnor Soludo also tell President Buhari "thank you" for di support wey im dey give security agencies to tackle insecurity for di region and di kinetic (by force) way wey dem dey use andle Nnamdi Kanu.

Wetin we call dis Video, Nnamdi Kanu explanation to im lawyer on how dem arrest am for Kenya

How di Nnamdi Kanu case dey go

Di proscribed ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu still dey for DSS custody even afta Court of Appeal for Abuja bin rule say make dem free am unconditionally sharp sharp.

Na for October 13, 2022, di Court of Appeal for Abuja discharge Kanu from terrorism charges wey make im Legal team and pipo for di South-East happy well, but federal goment drag Kanu go Appeal Court again wia dem appeal di decision to free am.

Di court grant goment request to stop im release sake of security risk wey federal goment give as dia reason to continue to hold am for DSS custody until di Supreme Court hear di mata.

One of Nnmadi Kanu legal team members Aloy Ejimakor para wit di judgement, im bin also allege say Nnamdi Kanu dey sick and dem no dey give am im medicine.

Nnamdi Kanu bin dey face seven count charges of terrorism and treason but di Appeal court troway all di charges.

Di Seven-Count charges wey Nnamdi Kanu bin dey face na

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit-at-home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facility for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.

Count 15: Say Nnamdi Kanu import Radio transmitter known as Tram 50L and hide am inside container for Ubulisiuzor for Ihiala Local government area of Anambra.