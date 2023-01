How Ukraine interior minister, deputy, odas die for helicopter crash

Wia dis foto come from, Getty/UKRAINE MFA Wetin we call dis foto, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and first deputy minister Yevhen Yenin

32 minutes wey don pass

Di three main figures for Ukraine interior ministry don die for helicopter crash beside one nursery for eastern suburb of di capital Kyiv.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, wey dey 42 years die wit im first deputy minister and state secretary.

Sixteen pipo die wen di helicopter fall down for Brovary, including three children, according di details wey dem update from di Ukrainian presidency.

Oga Monastyrsky na di highest profile Ukrainian casualty since di war start.

Di deputy head of Ukraine presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, say di minister bin dey fly go one war "hot spot" wen im helicopter fall down.

Im death hit di heart of di goment for Kyiv as di interior ministry get di vital task of maintaining security and running di police during di war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky don tok about a terrible tragedy wey claim di lives of "true patriots".

No indication say di crash be anytin except an accident, although witnesses say dem blame di Russia war for di disaster.

"Di weather bin no clear and electricity bin no dey, and wen electricity no dey, no lights for di buildings," local resident Volodymyr Yermelenko tell di BBC.

Dem dey cari ogbonge officials by helicopter across Ukraine at tree-level, but e come wit risks.

Di only tin dem bin recognise for di helicopter na door panel and one of im rotors wey land ontop roof of a car. Next to were tdem cover three deadbodies wit foil blankets.

Di main kindergarten building dey badly damaged by di crash.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di pieces of di helicopter dey visible outside one residential building for Brovary

Di 42-year-old interior minister na ogbonge member of President Volodymy Zelensky cabinet.

Na pesin wey Ukrainians dey recognise throughout di war, updating di public on casualties wey Russian missile strikes cause, since Russia invade Ukraine for February 2022.

Ukrainian officials say di pipo on board di helicopter include six ministry officials and three crew members.

First deputy minister Yevhen Yenin die along wit state secretary Yurii Lubkovich, da job na to organise di work of di ministry.

Before im moved to di interior ministry, Mr Yenin help represent Ukraine goment abroad.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC GOOGLE

Oga Tymoshenko say di loss of dia leaders no go affect di workof di interior ministry, but goment colleagues dey physically shocked as dem react on national TV.

A friend of di late minister, MP Mariia Mezentseva, say na tragedy for evribody as di ministry get significant role for Ukraine's response to di invasion.

"Im dey respond 24/7 to im colleagues, friends and family. Im bin dey very close to President Zelensky from day one of im presidential campaign," she tell di BBC.

National police chief Ihor Klymenko write on Facebook say di na Ukraine emergency service get di helicopter, while oda officials say e be like French Super Puma aircraft.

Parents bin dey cari dia children go di kindergarten before dem go work wen di helicopter fall down.

"Di pain dey unspeakable," di president tok. "Di helicopter fell on di territory of one of di kindergartens."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di crash cause significant damage to di kindergarten and residential buildings

Many of di casualties bin dey for ground. As well as di three children wey di helicopter kill, 12 of di 30 wey wound for ground na young pipo.

Witnesses say di pilot bin dey try to avoid high-rise buildings before di crash, and instead e fall down near di kindergarten.

"One big flash bin dey " one woman dem describe as a teacher for di kindergarten. "Den, afta di flash, we heard an explosion. We lie down, and den quickly find wia to hide."

Interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko say all di three men na friends and statesmen wey don work hard to make Ukraine stronger.

"We go always remember you. We go care for your families will be cared for," im tok on Facebook.

Ms Mezentseva say she bin first tink say di disaster na fake news: "But unfortunately na true."

Na only four days ago wey dem hit Ukraine by one of di worst attacks since di start of di war wey kill 45 civilians.

One Russian missile hit a block of flats for di central city of Dnipro killing 45 pipo, including six children.

President Zelensky bin don ready to address di World Economic Forum for Davos by video link later on Wednesday.

Ukraine don beg di West to give dem tanks to help respond to any expected new Russian offensive.