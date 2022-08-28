Why pipo dey drown wella for beaches

38 minutes wey don pass

Gift Andrew

Reporter, BBC News Pidgin

Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos

Authorities for Lagos state southwest Nigeria don confirm to di BBC say dem record increased number of deaths due to drowning for beaches in di city.

Di latest incident happun last weekend. Di victim na 26 years old Olubusade Olamilekan wey go to catch fun for Alpha Beach Lekki Lagos.

Tori be say im go beach wit him brother and friends, while dem dey swim, water carri am.

Im brother Ayorinde Olubusade tell BBC Pidgin say as at Wednesday night dem never still find im bodi.

E say “na for Alpha beach e happun on Sunday. Na only di family dey search for im bodi, no emergency team dey search for am, di beach no get lifeguard and nobodi from di beach dey search for am”.

Dat na just one case among plenti cases of pipo wey dey drown for Lagos beaches. Last week authorities confirm four students dead after dem go swim for di Elegushi beach for Lagos.

E dey take days to find di deadi bodi of di victims.

Wetin dey cause drowning for beach?

Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin dey run for Lagos beach

Police tok tok pesin for Lagos Benjamin Hundeyin say most beaches no dey follow standard practice to run di dem.

E say “part of wetin dey cause incidents of drowning be say some beaches no get life guard, some no get warning signs and issue of negligience”.

E add say di management of beaches suppose put sign posts to show wia pipo no suppose swim or enter for beach.

David Ugolor wey be environmental expert say di regulatory bodies including goment suppose sama sanction on beach owners wey no dey follow di rules.

“Climate change follow dey cause drowning, dis days changes fit happun for di ocean in a matter of minutes and ride go rise, next tin di pesin go find imsef for middle of di ocean” na so David tok.

E say make goment dey create awareness to di pipo about climate change and how di situation of di ocean be so dem go know wen to go beach or not

How to prevent drowning for beach

World Health Organization WHO say over 230,000 pipo dey die through drowning evri year.

WHO say 90 percent of death by drowning dey happun for middle and low income countries, say 60 percent of such deaths dey happun to young pipo below di age of 30.

To prevent drowning WHO advise say

- Make beach owners install barriers and control access to di waters.

- WHO encourage pipo to learn how to swim, water safety and rescue skills

- Make beach owners train live guards and bystanders wey go fit rescue and resuscitate victims.

- Improve flood risk management.

- David Ugholor say make parents keep dia children and wards in check as drowning dey happun more to young ones.

- Benjamin Hundeyin say make beach owners put signposts and warning signs around di beach.