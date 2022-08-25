Police on manhunt for 61 suspects behind university riots for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

43 minutes wey don pass

Ghana Police dey on manhunt for 61 suspects behind riots wey hit Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) last week.

Dis be after court issue arrest warrant for de suspects who dem identify as part of investigations into de disturbances on campus during hall week celebrations.

“What happen no good, e no dey make me feel safe at all. I dey feel for de people wey dem even destroy dia cars wey dem park” Sandra one of de students for KNUST talk BBC Pidgin.

“I dey hope say after dis dem go stop dey fight just to prove who be stubborn pass de other” she add.

Calm return to de KNUST campuses after de incident but students say dem dey try avoid parts of de school where de stubborn boys dey.

Three suspects dey in police custody

Wia dis foto come from, KNUST

Dem pick up two suspects wit one wey don already dey in police custody after court deny dem bail.

Head of Legal and Prosecution, Ashanti Regional Police Command, ACP Kofi Blagodzie, say dem charge de suspects with conspiracy to commit crime, rioting with offensive weapons, causing unlawful damage and causing unlawful harm.

De third suspect in police custody, one level 200 student according to police allegedly threaten to stab and kill one student and injure five others to ‘pacify de gods.’

How violent clash happen for KNUST

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Violent disturbances hit de university campus for Kumasi after two halls for Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) clash last week.

De clash happen after students from Katanga hall try use route in front of Continental hall during dia hall week celebrations procession.

De Katanga hall students allegedly try use route wey dem no dey do procession for too popularly called, ‘Peace Junction.’

Sake of dis some of de students start dey throw stones at de procession which lead to violent scenes.