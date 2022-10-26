F﻿act check: Wetin occur for di viral flooding video of Lagos Third Mainland Bridge

One fake tori about flood on di Third Mainland Bridge for Lagos, Nigeria don dey spread on social media across di kontri.

E get 9 plenti engagement as e dey show like say water dey rise for Lagos.

For video, wey dem shoot from moving car on di Third Mainland Bridge, di angle give false impression say di water unda di don reach di decking of di bridge.

Di BBC Disinformation Unit trace di source of di tori of di video to one misleading 13-second video dem share on Twitter at 8:15 PM on 21 October, 2022.

W﻿etin make pipo start dey follow di tori?

Na sake of Nigeria presently dey face wetin goment describe as di worst flood in decades, affect communities along di River Niger and River Benue and e don kill ova 600 pipo.

Popular comedian Williams Uchemba also post one video from di bridge wit claim say di water for di lagoon dey high.

Another post wey pesin share for Facebook claim say one recent foto show say di water level dey “almost touch di bridge”.

Some oda Twitter users also share di disinformation as dem post di same view.

Dis posts bin suggest, without evidence say one recent foto of di bridge show water level dey almost touch di bridge.

Meanwhile, one analysis of di foto dem share confam say di water level dey di pile cap of di bridge.

Further analysis of dis image also confam say no be recent image, but e don appear in news reports wey relate to di Third Mainland Bridge since 2020.

Di BBC Disinformation Unit travel across and under di Third Mainland Bridge and confam say di water level neva pass di pile cap.

Dem take di foto below on 26 October 2022 at about 10 am and e clearly show di status of di Third Mainland Bridge.

Di fake information about di bridge don make pipo dey panic on social media as plenti pipo express fear of di looming flood.

Di Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, also issue alert say some parts of di state fit dey affected by flooding resulting from high tide and e call for caution.

Di Lagos State goment don earlier issue one flooding advisory to residents wey dey live near di Ogun River.

Dis areas dey usually prone to flooding wen dem release excess water from di Oyan Dam for Ogun State.

Di Ogun River dey empty into di Lagos Lagoon.

As e be say forecasts don warn say di level of water for di lagoon go increase sake of heavy rainfall and di subsequent release of waters from di Oyan Dam, evidence no dey to show say di water level don increase to di level wey di viral posts on social media dey suggest.

Di Third Mainland Bridge na di second longest bridge for Africa. Dem commission am for 1980 and complete am for 1990.

Di 12 kilometres long bridge na di major artery wey dey connect Lagos Island to Lagos Mainland.