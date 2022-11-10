'﻿Di trailer scata my friend to pieces' - Friend to victim of trailer accident wey kill nine pipo for Adamawa State

Wia dis foto come from, EMMANUEL MUSA KAYAGU Wetin we call dis foto, Di late Samson Ayuba wey die for di trailer accident wey kill nine pipo for Adamawa State, North Eastern Nigeria.

Emmanuel Musa Kayagu still dey in tears and sorrow as e dey mourn im friend wey die afta one trailer wey dey cari laterite and sand get accident for Adamawa State, North Eastern Nigeria.

S﻿amson Ayuba wey bin dey 31 years old na na Emmanuel Kayagu friend wey be one of di victims of di trailer accident. Im die on di spot.

Di trailer on Wednesday evening run enta a crowd of pipo for Vunoklang main road, Modire ward, Girei Local Goment Area for Adamawa state.

Eyewitnesses say di trailer fail break for di junction wey dey sloppy, run enta crowd of pipo wey dey wait for bus stop to enta motor and okada, jam dem.

Some die on di spot and some wound.

Di trailer run enta anoda motor before e land inside one mechanic workshop.

Eyewitness say di driver of di trailer abandon di truck run comot afta di accident.

Youth wey dey para burn di trailer out of anger.

Wia dis foto come from, EMMANUEL MUSA KAYEGU Wetin we call dis foto, S﻿amson Ayuba Okada wey di trailer jam wit oda pipo

Emmanuel wey be late Samson friend, tell BBC Pidgin say Samson Ayuba and oda pipo die on di spot.

"Im bin dey ride im bike go im office, wen di trailer run into di pipo wey dey di junction, come jam dem, di trailer jam am to pieces, e die on di spot," e tok.

Musa Kayagu say dem don be best friends since 2014 and Samsom be like broda to am, as dem dey share ideas and almost evritin togeda.

"﻿We meet for Yola and im no dey do all dis bad bad tins wey oda boys dey do , na wetin make us come close come become tight friends .

"A﻿nytime I need advice for sometin wey I no fit take deceision on, im go always help me to advise, anytime i need financial help or anytin wey i no fit do by myself na him go help me

"Na 3 August 1991 dem born am, im neva marry, im dey single and na di firstborn out of Seven children for im family.

"A﻿ll di tins wey we dey do for our house im dey follow us do am.

"I﻿m gentle well-well and im be Welder by profession, im parents dey alive, im bin dey drive im bike dey go office before di trailer crash into am," e Narrate.

D﻿em bury Samson Ayuba for morning of Thursday 10 November.

W﻿etin authorities tok

T﻿ok-tok pesin for di Federal Road Safety Corp Adamawa Sector Command,

Yelwa Dio tell BBC Pidgin say na total of 15 pipo di accident affect, dine pipo die and six pipo still dey hospital.

"﻿Nobody dey discharged yet, dem still dey receive treatment and dem dey respond to treatment , I go visit dem today," e tok.

Some oda pesin wey know di area well well tell BBC Pidgin say dat junction na accident spot, e add say accident dey happun for dia evritime.

"﻿At least once evri month accident dey happen for dat place, if no be okada na car or trailer, and most of di victims of dis accidents na travellers and commuters" e tok.

M﻿eanwhile di Road Safety Oga Dio Yelwa say im and im team go di park to do sensitization of how to maintain dia vehicles.

R﻿oad Safety and Road Acccidents

D﻿i Federal Road Safety Corp dey always dey draw pipo ear about road safety , especially as we don enta 'ember month.'

D﻿i Federal Road Safety Corp start dia sensitization campaign but e be like say e no dey enta pipo ear.

Recently plenti pipo don die sake of tanker crashes for one part of di kontri to anoda.

For September, 2022 Twenty pipo die afta one tanker loss control and explode for Ankpa, Ankpa local goment area of Kogi State.

For March 2022, Thirteen pipo burn beyond recognition for fatal accident wey happun along Otte, Ilorin-Ogbomoso express road.

