Police arrest woman wey play her mama wayo of $140m

22 minutes wey don pass

Police don arrest one woman for Brazil ontop suspicion say she use psychic alias fortune teller to swindle her mama out of more than $140m (£114m) in art, cash and jewellery.

Report say di mama wey be di alleged victim na widow of one of Brazil top art collectors.

Her daughter dey accused of stealing her artwork by using one psychic to pretend say di art work dey cursed.

Authorities see one painting - by one of Brazil most celebrated artists stash under one bed.

According to police for Rio de Janeiro and local media report, di scam begin for 2020 wen one psychic tell di victim say her daughter dey sick and convince her to pay for treatment.

For di following months, police say di daughter and one accomplice wey dey pose as psychic "begin to take di artwork from di house, claiming say di painting dey cursed with something negative, with negative energy wey need prayers".

Di wayo continue to involve several accomplices, police tok.

Di daughter and di oda suspects allegedly mistreat di victim, keeping her for home for months.

"Dem take 16 paintings," police officer Gilberto Ribeiro tell Reuters - including works by renowned Brazilian artists.

"We conclude di preliminary check dat all di characteristics of di seized paintings dey compatible with di authentic paintings," anoda officer add.

Wetin we call dis foto, Police hold one painting by artist Tarsila do Amaral, wey dem belive say worth tens of millions of dollars

Dem also steal three pieces from Tarsila do Amaral - one iconic Brazilian modernist painter - wey togeda police value at $137.69m.

Dem find one of di paintings, Sol Poente under one of di suspect beds, according to local media, while report say dem don already sell oda works to art galleries.