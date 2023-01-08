Wetin we call dis foto,

Di event also attract some ogbonge celebrity attendees. Princess Fathia Nkrumah - di granddaughter of Ghana first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah say "One of di key factors wey bring di Black man down na di concept of classism," she observe say. "Na di tool wey dem don use since di colonial times to separate us and by proxy prevent us from moving forward, because you no fit move forward if you no be united front."