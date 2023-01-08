In fotos: How international stars storm Ghana for Black Star Line festival
Tens of thousands of pipo na im enta Ghana iconic Black Star Square of Independence to witness di maiden edition of di Black Star Line Festival.
Di event – wey happun for di heart of di Ghanaian capital Accra – dey founded by Chicago-born Ghanaian Vic Mensa and feature plenti A-list acts from both sides of di Atlantic in a bid to unite di kontri and Im diaspora.
International stars, including multiple Grammy award winners Erykah Badu, T-Pain and Chance The Rapper, follow Ghanaian legends like Sarkodie, Manifest and The Asakaa Boys for di festival to mark di event.
Di main show also get week-long series of events plus panel discussions.