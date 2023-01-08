In fotos: How international stars storm Ghana for Black Star Line festival

From Left to Right: Chance the rapper, Vic Mensa, T-Pain

Wia dis foto come from, Markush Wilberforce

Tens of thousands of pipo na im enta Ghana iconic Black Star Square of Independence to witness di maiden edition of di Black Star Line Festival.

Di event – wey happun for di heart of di Ghanaian capital Accra – dey founded by Chicago-born Ghanaian Vic Mensa and feature plenti A-list acts from both sides of di Atlantic in a bid to unite di kontri and Im diaspora.

International stars, including multiple Grammy award winners Erykah Badu, T-Pain and Chance The Rapper, follow Ghanaian legends like Sarkodie, Manifest and The Asakaa Boys for di festival to mark di event.

Di main show also get week-long series of events plus panel discussions.

Wia dis foto come from, Markush Wilberforce

Wetin we call dis foto,

US rapper Vic Mensa wey dem born to Ghananian father receive on ogbonge welcome wen im tell di crowd say im don come home. "I bin get a dream about connecting di African pipo of di globe - to unify us as one pipo". Midway through im set, Vic bring popular Ghana artist Kwesi Arthur on to di stage and dem perform togeda

Wia dis foto come from, Markush Wilberforce

Wetin we call dis foto,

Also taking to di stage na di rap legend T-Pain. During one emotional performance – wey di two-time Grammy winner use take plenti breaks in between im set to tell di audience how grateful im be to dey part di festival - im perform many of im iconic hits, including Got money, Good life and Buy you a drink.

Wia dis foto come from, Markush Wilberforce

Wetin we call dis foto,

As dem welcome di stars wey come from di US warmly, dem still reserve di real adoration for Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie. One of di highlights of im set na wen im perform im latest single dem call Country Side - one vibrant afrobeat wey don already gada hundreds of thousands of streams online just over one month.

Wia dis foto come from, Markush Wilberforce

Wetin we call dis foto,

Na about 50,000 pipo attend di Black Star festival, including Hazel - one Ghanaian wey now dey live for Chicago. "Today dey amazing, beautiful," she tok afta di event. "We dey for a place now were Ghana dey on top. And I just love how everybody from di diaspora and Ghana don come togeda to make something wey dey magical."

Wia dis foto come from, Markush Wilberforce

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di event also attract some ogbonge celebrity attendees. Princess Fathia Nkrumah - di granddaughter of Ghana first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah  say "One of di key factors wey bring di Black man down na di concept of classism," she observe say. "Na di tool wey dem don use since di colonial times to separate us and by proxy prevent us from moving forward, because you no fit move forward if you no be united front."

Wia dis foto come from, Markush Wilberforce

Wetin we call dis foto,

Dave Chappelle – wey many pipo dey see as one of di greatest comedians of all-time - also attend. During im visit to Ghana im meet wit di president, Nana Akufo-Addo, and dignitaries of di goment diaspora affairs department. On stage, im keep am short and simple to tok say "e dey great to dey here" - before im later introduce di New York-based rapper and podcaster Talib Kweli.

Wia dis foto come from, Markush Wilberforce

Wetin we call dis foto,

By di time wey Chance The Rapper perform e don almost reach morning for Ghana capital. However, tens of thousands of pipo still still patiently wait to hear dia favourite songs from di Chicago-based star. Arguably,di highlight of di event na towards di end of di show wen Vic Mensa join Chance on stage to perform dia song Coca Butter Kisses. Earlier, di star uncle Sammy Kofi - of di legendary Ghanaian group Okukuseku – don also perform.

Wia dis foto come from, Markush Wilberforce

Wetin we call dis foto,

And Dennis Haze - wey travel from Washington DC – say di event don help am connect wit im African roots. "E dey beautiful to see di Black American culture and African culture unite," e tok. "I resonate wit am, personally because I be African-American. Dem born me for DC but, I also be Ghanaian. So, I really resonate wit am."