'We still dey torchlight di mata' - KWASU tok about two students wey dem find dead for dia hostel

Wia dis foto come from, KWASU/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Kwara State University Malete

one hour wey don pass

Kwara State University say dem still dey torchlight di case of di two students wey report say be of di University wey die for dia hostel outside di school premises.

Di Director, University Relations, Saeedat Aliyu wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, say di University neva release any official statement on top di mata as investigation still dey go on.

She tok say wen dem don conclude investigations, dem go inform d public on wetin really happun.

“Presently, no official release from di school yet as investigation still dey go on.” she tok.

Wetin we know about di dead students

Wia dis foto come from, KWASU/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Kwasu convocation

Local tori report say Tobiloba Daniel and im suspected lover, Arewa Abayomi na 200 level students of di Kwara state University (KWASU) Malete.

Di both of dem bin dey study in preparation for examinations for di school wen di incident happun.

According to one of di students wey speak in confidence, “We suspect say dem bin lovers and we become concerned as dem no show for examination plus dia class for three days.

“Na we some of dia friends go dia hostel outside di school dem see say both of dem don die and dem dey naked. But dey suspect say if e be case of poison,” e tok.

'We dey wait for autopsy report'- police

However, di Kwara State Police Command don confam di incident.

Di police command tok-tok pesin, Ajayi Okasanmi wey comfam di inicident tell tori pipo say na friends of di students alert police wen dem discover dia deadbodi.

E say dem don begin investigate di cause of dia death.

E add join say dem don carry di bodies go mortuaries for examination.

Okasanmi say for now na di autopsy report dem dey wait for.

“Di informate be say di two of dem were dey found dead inside dia room and di police dey alerted,” e tok.