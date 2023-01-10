Wetin Nigeria goment tok as INEC dey worry about 2023 general elections

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria goment on Tuesday assure im kontri men say di 2023 general elections go happun as dem plan am.

Di kontri Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, na im give dis assurance for di kontri caital Abuja during di 17th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series from 2015 to 2023.

Oga Lai tok dis one as im respond to news from one official of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), say di general elections dey face serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity.

But di minister say di position of goment be say di election go happun.

“Notin don happun to change dat position. We sabi say Inec dey work wit security agencies to make sure say dem do di election successfully across di kontri,” im tok.

“Di security agencies too dey assure Nigerians say dem dey work tirelessly to make sure say di election happun for peaceful atmosphere. diafore no cause for alarm,” e add.

Wetin Inec tok?

Inec bin warn say di 2023 general election dey face serious threat of and dem fit cancel am if goment no do anytin to tackle di insecurity for di kontri.

Chairman of di commission, Mahmood Yakubu, tok on Monday say im commission dey try make sure say dis staff, materials and process get di highest level of protection especially "wit di current security challenges in various parts the country".

E say if dem no monitor plus deal seriously wit di insecurity wey dey increase, e "fit ultimately lead to di cancellation or postponement of elections for sufficient constituencies wey go affect di declarations of elections results and cause constitutional crisis.”

Isecurity na very big palava for di kontri and e dey really threaten di coming elections.

Inec properties and staff don suffer several attacks sake of di coming election.

Local tori pipo don report say about 15 states fit to experience election violence for polling units for run-up to, during and afta di the elections.

Five states for south-east wia separatist group dey campaign for dia own kontri plus four states for north west wia bandits dey operate.

For north east Boko Haram, ISWAP, Ansaru groups still dey carry out deadly attacks wit devastating consequences while for central Nigeria, clashes between herdsmen and farmers na still very big threat.

Still di President, Muhammadu Buhari, say im don fulfil im promise to tackle Boko Haram insurgency.