Foods wey suppose dey diet of five-year-old pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

First 2000 days na critical period for pikins life wen im dey develop physically, cognitively, socially and emotionally.

Plenties studies don show say evritin wey happun during dis period fit get impact for di pikin life throughout im childhood and even adulthood.

Experts wey include doctors, nutritionists and consultants for Brazil wey speak wit BBC tok di importance of good diet during dis period, dem say all nutrients dey important during childhood.

Di doctors say di nutrients dem dey recommend for pikin first five years na iron, zinc, iodine, vitamin A and omega – 3 fatty acids especially DHA.

See foods foods wey suppose dey your pikin diet

Breast milk

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dr. José Nélio Cavinatto, pediatrician for Albert Einstein Hospital say dem no suppose give baby water or tea for di first six months, say breast milk dey ok for am.

Breastmilk na di only food wey contain antibodies and oda substances wey fit protect pikins from plenti diseases like diarrhea, respiratory infections and allergies, in addition to reducing the risk of asthma for adult age and to develop type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Di doctor say ‘pikin mama suppose take care of her own diets too in order to produce nutricious milk, she suppose take enough calories, eat tins like one egg per day, one fish per week so she fit supply nutrients wey dey important for di development of di brain’.

World Health Organisation WHO recommend breastfeeding for two years or more. Brazilian Society of Pediatrics SBP say introduction of food suppose start from six months.

Dem say di foods suppose contain cereals or tubers, legumes, animal protein, vegetables and oil. Dem suppose season am with parsley, chives, rosemary, basil, without adding salt.

A healthy diet

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

After di introduction of food, experts say di mama suppose pay attention to di variety of food and nutrients dia pikin dey chop.

Dem say e go good make di mama divide di foods into groups and indicate di quantity di baby go dey consume.

Stephanie Amaral wey be UNICEF health officer for Brazil say e good to giv di baby food wey dey natural dan processed food, say dis go reduce intake of sweetners, sugars and oda artificial elements.

Vegetables and citrus fruits

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, pikin dey chop tomato

Doctors say vegetables and greens suppose form 50 percent of food wey pikins dey take.

Vegetables and leaves get good source of fiber and vitamins and minerals like folic and iron.

“iron dey essential for neurological development for early life of a child and e dey necessary for various metabolic processes wey dey importan for pesin life at dat age’ na so Monica Moretzsohn wey be paediatrician explain.

She say wen pikin get iron deficiency e fit affect di baby cognitive development wey fit lead to difficulty in learning even in ability to work for adulthood.

Folic acid dey essential for di development of di nervous system, lack of am fit cause abnormality for di baby and some times you fit reverse dem.

Lack of fiber for baby diet fit cause disorders like constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, allergies and immune system problems.

Vegetables include pumpkin and carrots wey be good source of vitamin A.

Lack of vitamin A na major causes of preventable blindness.

Cereals and tubers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, group of food

Cereals and tubers suppose form di 25 percent of di food plate of a baby. Dey include corn, rice, oats, wheat, pasta, flour, bread, yams, potatoes land and cassava.

According to Doctor Nelio Cavinatto dis group of food represent important and healty sources of Lipids, vitamins and carbohydrates.

Na dem be di main supplier of di energy wey di body dey process for growth, development and for daily activities of pikins.

Lack of carbohydrates fit lead to discouragement and low mood. Excess consumption fit lead to obesity, diabetes and even hearth problems.

Meat and egg

Doctors and nutritionist recommend di presence of meat or egg inside pikin food plate, say dis items suppose occupy one over eight of di plate.

Di meats fit be beef, chicken, pork or fish according to experts.

‘Meats na usually di major source of bioavailable iron. Animal proteins na di greatest suppliers of vitamin B12’.

Lack of dese foods fit imp act di growth and immune responses of di baby and even cause anemia.

F ruits

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, pikin dey eat fruit

Di fruits dey essential for pikin and should be offered as dessert, at breakfast or as snack between meals.

For pikin aged one to five, di Brazilian Society of Pediatrics recommend consuming three servings of fruit representing 35 kilocalories per day.

E also dey recommended to offer natural fruit juices. But, according to nutritionists, make e no replace di consumption of water or fresh fruit.

Di type of fruit to be offered gatz respect regional characteristics, cost, season of di year and di presence of fibre.

Dairy foods

From age one, nutritionist recommend milk and diary products to pikins. Dem suppose serve dem three servings of upto 120 kilocalories until dem reach age 5.

Milk, cheese and yogurt na excellent sources of calcium.

Calcium dey essential for di development of healty skeleton and e dey more necessary during childhood and adolescence age, as na dat time di pikin dey develop bones and muscles.

Lack of calcium fit cause dental damage for pikins, it fit cause malformation of crown of di teeth.

Good sources of calcium na seeds, nuts legunes, tofu, seaweed, cereals and fortified soy milk.

Some vegetables also dey high in calcium like chard, spinach and mustard.