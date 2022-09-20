US Court give new date wen Hushpuppi go know im fate

Wia dis foto come from, Hushpuppi Instagram

20 September 2022, 16:17 WAT New Informate 52 minutes wey don pass

Di United States Attorney Office for Los Angeles California, don confam say di sentencing of di international Internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi, go now happun on 3, November 2022.

P﻿ublic Information Officer wit di US Attorney Office, Ciaran Mc Evoy confam am to BBC Pidgin.

D﻿is dey come as di sentencing suppose happun for September.

Since dem find Hushpuppi guilty for 2021 for $1.1m fraud, di court don move im sentence date at least three times.

Authorities bi initially say dem go sentence am on February 14 but dem move am go July 11 before dem again postpone am go September 19 2022.

Hushpuppi bin enta a plea bargain and plead guilty to charges including money laundering, wire fraud, amongst odas wey dem charge am wit.

According to court documents, e dey look like “20 years’ imprisonment; 3-year period of supervised release and fine of $500,000.

Na for June 2020 dem extradite Hushpuppi go America afta dem authorities arrest am for Dubai.

Di Director of Dubai CID bi tok den say from dia raid, dem gbab document of one planned fraud wey dey worth $435 million.

Dubai police say dem also seize: