US Court give new date wen Hushpuppi go know im fate
Di United States Attorney Office for Los Angeles California, don confam say di sentencing of di international Internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi, go now happun on 3, November 2022.
Public Information Officer wit di US Attorney Office, Ciaran Mc Evoy confam am to BBC Pidgin.
Dis dey come as di sentencing suppose happun for September.
Since dem find Hushpuppi guilty for 2021 for $1.1m fraud, di court don move im sentence date at least three times.
Authorities bi initially say dem go sentence am on February 14 but dem move am go July 11 before dem again postpone am go September 19 2022.
Hushpuppi bin enta a plea bargain and plead guilty to charges including money laundering, wire fraud, amongst odas wey dem charge am wit.
According to court documents, e dey look like “20 years’ imprisonment; 3-year period of supervised release and fine of $500,000.
Na for June 2020 dem extradite Hushpuppi go America afta dem authorities arrest am for Dubai.
Di Director of Dubai CID bi tok den say from dia raid, dem gbab document of one planned fraud wey dey worth $435 million.
Dubai police say dem also seize:
- More dan $40.9 million cash moni
- 13 expensive cars wey worth $6.8 million moni wey dem get from mago-mago activities
- 21 computer device47 smartphones15 memory stick
- Five hard disk wey contain 119,580 fraud files
- Address of 1,926,400 victims.