Nepal co-pilot die inside plane crash 16 years afta her husband also die for same tin

Author, By Rajini Vaidyanathan for Pokhara

Role, BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Supplied Wetin we call dis foto, Anju Khatiwada bin get nearly 6,400 hours of flying experience

Di co-pilot of di flight wey crash for Nepal on Sunday lost her husband inside plane crash 16 years earlier, reports tok.

Anju Khatiwada bin dey co-pilot Yeti Airlines flight 691 wen e smash enta one valley near di tourist town of Pokhara, killing all on board for di kontri worst air disaster in 30 years.

Her husband Dipak Pokhrel bin also don dey co-pilot one Yeti Airlines flight wen e die - and na im death bin make Anju to pursue career for aviation.

As she dey heart broken over her loss wey leave her alone with a young child, Anju grief become her motivating force.

"She be determined woman wey stand for her dreams and fulfill di dreams of her husband," family member Santosh Sharma tok.

Dipak dey di cockpit of a Twin Otter prop plane wey dey carry rice and food to di western town of Jumla wen e come down and burst into flames for June 2006, e kill all nine pipo on board.

Four years later, Anju bin dey on di path to becoming a pilot, overcoming many obstacles to train for US.

Once qualified, she join Yeti Airlines.

As a trailblazer, Anju be one of just six women wey di airline employ as pilot, and she bin don fly close to 6,400 hours."

She be full captain for di airline wey don also do solo flights," Sudarshan Bartaula from Yeti Airlines tok.

"She be brave woman."

Anju later remarry and bin get a second child as she continue to build her career.

Friends and family say she adore her job, and pipo bin dey happy to dey around her.

For di crash site for Pokhara, parts of di plane Anju bin dey co-pilot dey scattered on di banks of di River Seti.

A small section of di aircraft rest for di valley, windows dey intact and di green and yellow of Yeti Airlines still visible.

Dis week tragedy don restart di conversation about airline safety for di Himalayan nation, wey don lose hundreds to air accidents in recent decades.

Over di years, authorities don blame some factors for Nepal poor airlines safety record.

Di mountain terrain and often unpredictable weather fit dey tricky to navigate, and dem dey often cite am as reasons.

But odas point to outdated aircraft, poor regulations and oversight as equally important factors.

E still dey unclear wetin cause Sunday crash.

Outside di hospital for Pokhara, families of those wey die dey wait for di bodies of dia relatives to dey released afta dia post mortems don dey completed.

For di bitter cold January air, Bhimsen Ban say e dey hope say e fit take im friend Nira back to her village soon so dem go perform her last rites.

Wia dis foto come from, Supplied Wetin we call dis foto, Nira bin dey due to perform for one festival

Nira Chantyal, 21, na singer wey dey often fly with Yeti Airlines. Low cost air travel don become one affordable and popular way for di kontri middle class to travel round di mountainous nation.

Nira, wey move to Kathmandu, bin dey on di flight on her way to perform for one music festival for Pokhara.

"She be a very talented artist, and dey sing folk songs. She go sometimes just begin sing," Bhimsen tok, wit im eyes wey don red from crying.

"I no get words to describe di loss."