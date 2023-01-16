Social media influencer Aproko doctor reveal im experience wit brain tumour

Wia dis foto come from, @aproko_doctor/Instagram

One of Nigeria social media influencer, Aproko Doctor, don open up about di health challenge wey im face through out di month of December 2022.

Inside video wey di influencer post for im Instagram page, im share im story about how im fight for im life.

“On di 5th of December dem diagnose me wit craniopharyngioma wey be brain tumour and I bin no get idea say I go share my story,” im tok.

Aproko Doctor say im condition bin bad so tey im bin no fit read anytin from im fone.

E say im bin no dey see wit im left eye, in fact di eye gan don begin close.

Aproko Doctor wey im real na me na Chinonso Egemba, na medical doctor and digital creator.

As content creator, im na influencer wey say im mission na to “influence healthier Africa.”

E get over two million followers for Twitter and more dan 600 thousand for Instagram for wia e dey create some times funny videos to educate pipo on health matas.

Aproko doctor also tok about how e do im surgery for Nigeria

Wetin be Craniopharyngioma?

Craniopharyngioma na one kain brain tumour.

Dis condition dey rare but di tumour no be cancer.

Craniopharyngioma dey grow slowly and di growth dey usually begin near di pituitary gland inside di brain.

Di work of dis pituitary gland na to secret hormones wey dey control body function.

As di Craniopharyngioma tumour dey grow, na so e go dey affect di functions of di pituitary gland.

Craniopharyngioma fit to put pressure on di nerves, blood vessels or brain tissue near di pituitary gland, and as a result, you fit get symptoms like balance problems, confusion, mood swings or behaviour changes.

Oda symptoms include headache, you feel more thirsty and want to urinate more, nausea and vomiting, slow growth in children and eye problems.

Sabi pipo neva find out wetin dey cause dis condition or di risk factors wey fit lead to am.