FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter finals fixtures, date & kick off time

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

8 minutes wey don pass

Di FIFA World Cup for Qatar don reach di quarter final stages afta di round of 16 games end on Tuesday.

Out of 32 teams wey start di competition last month, na eight remain.

Di team wey remain na France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Morocco, Portugal.

Morocco na di only Africa team wey still dey for Qatar.

Who go play who and wen di quarterfinal round dey start?

All di details of di last eight matches dey here.

Croatia vs Brazil (4:00 pm WAT)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Neymar bin score for Brazil round of 16 match against South Korea

Friday, December 9, 2022

See Croatia results so far

Group stage:

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Croatia 4-1 Canada

Croatia 0-0 Belgium

Round of 16:

Croatia 1-1 Japan (Croatia won 3-1 on penalties)

See Brazil result so far

Group stage:

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

Cameroon 1-0 Brazil

Round of 16:

Brazil 4-1 South Korea

Netherlands vs Argentina (8pm WAT)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi get three goals for Qatar

Friday, December 9, 2022

See Netherlands results so far

Group Stage:

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

Netherlands 2-0 Qatar

Round of 16:

Netherlands 3-1 United States

See Argentina results so far

Group stage:

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Poland 0-2 Argentina

Round of 16:

Argentina 2-1 Australia Cup

Morocco vs Portugal (4pm WAT)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Portugal captain Roanldo don score one goal for im kontri

Saturday, December 10, 2022

See Morocco results so far

Group stage:

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Belgium 0-2 Morocco

Canada 1-2 Morocco

Round of 16:

Morocco 0-0 Spain (Morocco wins 3-0 on penalties)

See Portugal results so far

Group Stage:

Portugal 3-2 Ghana

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

South Korea 2-1 Portugal

Round of 16:

Portugal 6-1 Switzerland

England vs France (8pm WAT)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, France Kylian Mbappe na di highest goal scorer wit five goals

Saturday, December 10, 2022

See England results so far

Group stage:

England 6-2 Iran

England 0-0 United States

Wales 0-3 England

Round of 16:

England 3-0 Senegal

See France results so far

Group stage:

France 4-1 Australia

France 2-1 Denmark

Tunisia 1-0 France

Round of 16: