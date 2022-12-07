FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter finals fixtures, date & kick off time
Di FIFA World Cup for Qatar don reach di quarter final stages afta di round of 16 games end on Tuesday.
Out of 32 teams wey start di competition last month, na eight remain.
Di team wey remain na France, England, Croatia, Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Morocco, Portugal.
Morocco na di only Africa team wey still dey for Qatar.
Who go play who and wen di quarterfinal round dey start?
All di details of di last eight matches dey here.
Croatia vs Brazil (4:00 pm WAT)
Friday, December 9, 2022
See Croatia results so far
Group stage:
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
Croatia 4-1 Canada
Croatia 0-0 Belgium
Round of 16:
Croatia 1-1 Japan (Croatia won 3-1 on penalties)
See Brazil result so far
Group stage:
Brazil 2-0 Serbia
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Cameroon 1-0 Brazil
Round of 16:
Brazil 4-1 South Korea
Netherlands vs Argentina (8pm WAT)
Friday, December 9, 2022
See Netherlands results so far
Group Stage:
Senegal 0-2 Netherlands
Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar
Round of 16:
Netherlands 3-1 United States
See Argentina results so far
Group stage:
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
Argentina 2-0 Mexico
Poland 0-2 Argentina
Round of 16:
Argentina 2-1 Australia Cup
Morocco vs Portugal (4pm WAT)
Saturday, December 10, 2022
See Morocco results so far
Group stage:
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
Belgium 0-2 Morocco
Canada 1-2 Morocco
Round of 16:
Morocco 0-0 Spain (Morocco wins 3-0 on penalties)
See Portugal results so far
Group Stage:
Portugal 3-2 Ghana
Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
South Korea 2-1 Portugal
Round of 16:
Portugal 6-1 Switzerland
England vs France (8pm WAT)
Saturday, December 10, 2022
See England results so far
Group stage:
England 6-2 Iran
England 0-0 United States
Wales 0-3 England
Round of 16:
England 3-0 Senegal
See France results so far
Group stage:
France 4-1 Australia
France 2-1 Denmark
Tunisia 1-0 France
Round of 16:
France 3-1 Poland