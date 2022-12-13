Di nine babies born at di same time wey break Guinness world record return home

Wia dis foto come from, Saloum Arby

Di world only nonuplets - nine babies dem born at di same time - don safely return home to Mali afta dem spend di first 19 months of dia lives for Morocco.

Di babies break di Guinness World Record for di most children dem deliver in a single birth to survive.

Ahead of di birth for May 2021, dem fly dia mama Halima Cissé, wey now be 27, to Morocco for specialist care.

Before dia return, dem don dey live wit medical support ifor Casablanca.

Dem born di babies - five girls and four boys - through Caesarean section at 30 weeks, according to wetin di Malian authorities tok last year.

Di girls wey dia names be - Kadidia, Fatouma, Hawa, Adama and Oumou - and di boys - dem name Mohammed VI, Oumar, Elhadji and Bah - bin weigh between 500g and 1kg (1.1lb and 2.2lb) at birth, Prof Youssef Alaoui, medical director of di clinic wia dem born dem na im tell di AFP news agency.

E bin get risks say dem fit develop health problems sake of dia premature birth and dem spend di first months of dia lives for hospital.

Dem even move dem to one apartment wia dem fit receive round-di-clock care from di Ain Borja clinic.

Earlier dis year, on dia first birthday, dia papa Abdelkader Arby say each one of dem get unique personality.

"All of dem get different characters. Some dey quiet, while odas dey make more noise and cry a lot. Some go want make dem pick dem up at all time. All of dem dey very different, wey dey entirely normal."

Oga Arby also say dem don become famous for Mali and pipo dey "very eager to see di babies wit dia own eyes".