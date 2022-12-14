Flood kill over 120 pipo for DR Congo, goment declare mourning period

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Heavy rain cause floods and landslides for Kinshasa

one hour wey don pass

Authorities for di Democratic Republic of Congo say more dan 120 pipo don die for di worst floods inside plenti years for di capital, Kinshasa.

Heavy rainfall on Monday 12 December night bin lead to floods for di kontri capital, Kinshasa, wey destroy many homes and cut off one of di main roads to di city.

Authorities say di damage bin leave one third of di city wit no water and electricity.

Most of di pipo wey die bin dey hillside areas wey suffer landslides for di torrential rain.

One tori pesin bin report say e see di bodi of nine members of di same family wey dia home don collapse.

Three-day period of national mourning don begin on Wednesday.

Tori pipo say e bin get big increase for di number of pipo wey dey move to Kinshasa for recent years and di city dey suffer from inadequate drainage and poor urban planning.

Kinshasa get about 15 million pipo wey dey live there and be one of di most densely populated capitals for Africa.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde bin visit di affected neighbourhoods on Tuesday together wit di city Governor Gentiny Ngobila.

Di governor say di provincial goment go pay all di funeral expenses for di pipo wey die.

President to cut short im US trip

Di president of di Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi say e go cut short im trip to di US, where e dey attend di US-Africa leaders summit, afta floods kill more dan 120 pipo for Kinshasa.

For tweet, Oga Tshisekedi say e go return home on Thursday afta im meeting wit President Joe Biden.

Three days of national mourning don dey declared and di president don tell state agencies to assist di families wey dey affect and start rebuilding infrastructure wey don spoil.

For one meeting wit US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for di summit, President Tshisekedi blame di floods on climate change, AFP tori pipo report.

Social media users bin share video of di plenti water online.

At least 39 pipo naim die for Kinshasa in 2019 wen torrential rain flood low-lying districts and some buildings and roads bin collapse.

In addition to infrastructure wey damage, each day of flooding cost households a combined $1.2 million due to di large-scale transport disruption, according to one 2020 World Bank paper.

Pictures of how flood cause gbege for DR Congo capital

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters