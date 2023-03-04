Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Philip Billing don score for di visitors

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Premier League leaders Arsenal dey play Bournemouth wey sidon for number 19 position for table on Saturday.

Di game dey take place for Emirates stadium.

Arsenal dey eye a fourth straight league win to remain in control of di title race.

For Bournemouth, dis na a continuation of tough run of fixtures.

Last weekend Manchester City beat dem, di next team dem go face na Liverpool.

Dis games fit spoil dia chance to move out of di relegation zone.

Follow Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE here, as e dey happun for Emirates stadium.

First Half

8 mins- Arsenal dey play possession football, na dem dey control di game for now.

7 mins- Arsenal Leandro Trossard take corner kick, but one of di defenders reacts well and jump di highest to head di ball away.

4 min- Arsenal Martin Odegaard find space on di edge of the box and shot hot shot but goalkeeper save di ball

Gooal! Philip Billing for Bournemouth manages to put di ball inside di net.

1 min – Di match don start.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction

Di Gunners dey fine form since dem lose Manchester City, dem don win all three of dia matches.

Not just winning alone dem dey play beautiful football na wetin Chris Sutton tok.

Bournemouth go ginger well-well and I no think say dem go be walkover, but Arsenal dey form and dia confidence high.

Mikel Arteta side go slip up again before di end of di season, no doubt about that... but no be dis Saturday.

Sutton prediction: 3-0

Arsenal vs Bournemouth team news

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: