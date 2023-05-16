Meet di calm opposition leader wey dey challenge powerful Erdogan

Wia dis foto come from, Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Slowly but surely Kemal Kilicdaroglu don change Turkey opposition Republican People's Party into a vote-winner

74-year-old Kemal Kilicdaroglu dey di middle of a fight for im career.

E don mount di strongest opposition challenge to Turkey most powerful man, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, since e take ova power more dan 20 years ago.

Turkey calm opposition leader fit don dey short of im rival point for di first round - but e don assure im supporters say na dem go win di 28 May run-off vote.

“Di will for change for di society high pass 50%," e tok.

Di soft-spoken former civil servant, na di exact opposite of Turkey proud and powerful president. Im logo for di election na to use im hands form heart-shape.

Di signs for victory no too sure like dat. E don lose several elections since e take charge of di Republican People's Party (CHP) for 2010, wen dem forcefully sack im predecessor on top accuse of extra-marital affair.

Perhaps if e no be di best candidate, but for six opposition parties to unite behind a single pesin to challenge Mr Erdogan.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu as a political leader

Wia dis foto come from, NECATI SAVAS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Wetin we call dis foto, Oda party figures like Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu (2-R) and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas (L) also be presidential candidates

Kemal Kilicdaroglu na one highly experienced politician. Dem elect am for 2002, di same year Mr Erdogan ruling AK Party gain power.

E don survive plenty violent attacks, wey dash am di reputation as one of Turkey most-targeted politicians, and e wear bullet-proof vest for im final rallies before Sunday vote.

For im 13 years as leader, e don extend im party appeal and "embrace all di different colours for di kontri", as e put am.

E post on im social media some videos from im simple kitchen, where e dey often address young voters on highly sensitive issues like being a Kurd or a minority Alevi, as e be.

Wit soft tone, e tell voters say im go unite all Turkey different sections of di society.

CHP charts dia origins back to Turkey modern secular founder Kemal Ataturk.

For long e dey seen as close to di military, wey don overthrow goment four times since 1960, and pipo see am as a hardline party on di issue wey dey divide church and state. Afta di military coup for 1980, for example, e support di ban on headscarves for schools and for public services.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu: Profile

Wia dis foto come from, ADEM ALTAN/AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Kemal Kilicdaroglu don struggle to raise im party support above 25%

Dem born Kemal Kilicdaroglu wey dem pronounce as Kilitch-daro-lu – for December 1948.

E be di fourth of seven children wey one housewife and civil servant for di eastern city of Tunceli bring up. E come from Alevi family - one distinct Islamic sect, and religious minority for mostly-Sunni Turkey.

E be star student for di many schools e attend as im family dey always follow im papa as e dey work around Turkey. E later study economics for Ankara University.

He spend years as civil servant for Turkey financial bodies and win reputation for weeding out corruption as director of di central Social Security Institution.

Afta seven years for parliament, dem select am to run for one of Turkey most powerful and prestigious roles, di mayor of Istanbul. Although e lost di race, e win praise for im campaign and e become a very credible runner-up for di CHP wit 37% of di vote.

Within a year of dat success, di leader of di CHP resign afta one secret video tape comot wey show say e bin get affair - and Mr Kilicdaroglu unexpectedly see himself as prime candidate for di job.

But for di 13 years wey e don dey in charge, e don lead quiet revolution within diparty. He don try to make peace wit di Islamists through gestures like attending Iftar dinners to break di fast during Ramadan, and e don erase di party old militaristic codes.

True to im background, e also don maintain strict financial discipline. "E dey very careful about not spending any extra for anything unnecessary," one of im close associate Okan Konuralp tok.

As time go on, e introduce religious figures, Kurdish activists and women's rights activists to di party - to prove to Turkish society say di CHP don change.

"Di CHP get very male dominant structure, e neva fit pull down dat wall completely but e like to work wit women," one of im former party colleague Melda Onur tok.

Kilicdaroglu dey show calmness even in di face of violence

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Dem attack Kemal Kilicdaroglu during one soja funeral for Ankara for 2019

One party colleague tell BBC he no dey ever raise im voice.

"Sometimes things go make us vex and we no fit help but scream. Even then, Kilicdaroglu go still dey calm," e tok.

Anytime anybody enta room, e go stand up and shake hands, e no ever sit down tok to pipo behind di desk, and e no go ever interrupt anyone, im colleague tok.

Dis soft-spoken nature plus im passing physical resemblance to di former Indian leader don give rise to im nickname Gandhi Kemal.

Even im response to physical attack dey peaceful.

One visitor punch am twice for parliament for 2014 as e wan give speech to im party MPs. Even as e dey suffer sake of bruised cheek and eye, e still beg im colleagues to keep calm: "Di path to democracy dey full of obstacles."

For 2016, one missile by di Kurdish militant group, di PKK bin attack im convoy and for di following year, e escape on attempted bombing by di militant Islamic State group.

E survive one attempted lynching for 2019 for one soja funeral. As e come under attack, dem carry am go one nearby house where one woman dey ginger di crowd to burn di house down.

When police help am to safety, e say: "These attempts no fit stop us."

But na afta di failed 2016 coup, Kemal Kilicdaroglu reputation begin spread beyond Turkey.

Wia dis foto come from, Erhan Demirtas/NurPhoto via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kemal Kilicdaroglu hold one sign wey dem write "Justice" for Turkish, as opposition rally against di president

As President Erdogan crack down on dissent, arrest and sack thousands of Turks wey e see as link to coup plotters, di opposition leader bin launch one "March for Justice", as dem waka 450km (280 miles) from Ankara to Istanbul.

Despite di success of his march, e still no challenge di presidency di following year, e still wait for anoda five years to seize im chance.

E take am months to convince oda opposition parties to support im bid. Di CHP get beta speakers, and arguably higher-profile figures wey win di race for mayor for Istanbul and Ankara.

But wit im main rival at im weakest, party colleagues feel say dis na dia leader moment.