Peter Obi react to Ike Ekweremadu arrest by UK authorities for alleged organ harvesting

Labour Party presidential candidate for di 2023 general elections for Nigeria Peter Obi don react to di arrest of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and im wife Nwanneka Ekweremadu for UK.

Peter Obi say im dey wit di Ekweremadu’s as e pray for dia daughter healing.

For im twitter handle, e write say “My family and I dey wit di Ekweremadu’s over dia travail. We join all men of goodwill to pray for di healing of dia daughter and commit dem into God hand for justice to be done."

On Thursday, UK Metropolitan Police cari di two Nigerians go Magistrates Court ontop charges to harvest pesin organ.

Di two Nigerian nationals appear for Uxbridge Magistrates' Court for dia first court appearance on 23 June.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu go dey UK Police custody till 7th July for continuation of di trial.

Oda Nigerians wey don react

Kogi state lawmaker, Dino Melaye say im stand wit di former Deputy Senate President, while former lawmaker Shehu Sani also beg say make di court of public opinion dey patient and follow di UK legal proceedings.

Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleiman also pray say make God see di former deputy senate president through and spare dia daughter life.

Met Police bin tok for inside one statement wey dem share wit BBC Pidgin say: "Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria dey charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting," di statement tok.

Dem launch di investigation afta detectives dey alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

Di Met Police say dem don safeguard di child and dem dey work closely wit partners for more support.