Ghana National Museum - What to find inside de reopened gallery

Peep inside reopened Ghana National Museum

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House Wetin we call dis foto, Kwame Nkrumah Cadillac

18 June 2022, 10:20 WAT New Informate 38 minutes wey don pass

Ghana National Museum don reopen afta nearly seven years of closure.

Di kontri arts gallery bin close down in 2015 for lack of maintenance, according to di president office.

Established in 1957, Ghana National Museum dey inside Accra.

Tori be say di museum don dey repaired and return to e original state.

E no dey clear how much e cost to repair di museum building dem bin open on 5 March 1957 as part of Ghana independence celebrations.

President Nana Akufo-Addo cut di sod of di full renovation on June 10, 2022.

Tori be say dem don add more artefacts and exhibition to di newly restored museum.

Ghana National Museum new look

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House

Interesting Ghanaian pre and post-colonial history na im dey inside di revived building.

Ghana National Museum bin close down for five years sake of renovation.

Di repairs see di facility move from a dilapidated state to a modern archive.

One main aim of di facility na to promote unity amongst di pipo of di Gold Coast inside west Africa.

From Kwame Nkrumah Cadillac to John Kufuor Limousine you go find collections wey dey rep di ethnic heritage of Ghanaians.

See pictures of what to find inside:

Importance of National Museums

Each national museum be guardian, researcher and promoter of a professionally and scientifically transformed collective memory, according to research.

And so national museum gatz provide element of national consciousness.

National Museum of Ghana na di largest and oldest of di six museums wey dey under di control of Ghana Museums and Monuments Board.

Objects of archaeology, ethnography as well as fine art na im you go find for National Museum building.

Some of di tins wey dey on permanent exhibition for di ethnography gallery include chief's regalia, indigenous Ghanaian musical instruments, gold weights, beads, traditional textiles, stools and pottery.