Presidential election tribunal reject Peter Obi petition wey challenge Tinubu victory

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Presidency

Di President Election Petition Court don reject one challenge to Bola Tinubu narrow victory for di presidential election wey happun for February.

Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani wey lead di five-member presidential election petition tribunal describe oga Peter Obi petition as "just tok-tok".

“Dis petition dey hereby declared unmeritorious,” one of di judges tok, as di tribunal reject Obi’s challenge to Bola Tinubu vuctory.

Dia verdict on di challenge by Atiku Abubakar of di Peoples Democratic Party go happun soon.

Di court bin make di judgement on di election mata on 6 September afta anticipation from different quarters.

Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and di Allied Peoples Movement (APM) togeda wit dia presidential candidates dem petition di court to cancel di election wey produce Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar bin tok say mago-mago full di election and say Tinubu no dey qualified to contest.

Na on di 1st of March Inec bin declare Tinubu as winner of di presidential election wey take place on 25 February.

For di result wey Inec announce, Tinubu get 8,794,726 votes, Atiku wey come second get 6,984,520, while Obi get 6,101,533 and Rabiu Kwankwaso of di NNPP get 1,496,687.

Wia dis foto come from, ATIKU ABUBAKAR/FACEBOOK, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU/FACEBOOK, MR. PETER OBI/FACEBOOK

Highlights of wetin shele for court today

Court dismiss LP and Obi petition on 25 per cent wey Tinubu suppose get for di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to win di presidential election.

According to di court, FCT pipo no get special privileges as LP and Obi claim.

Court tok dey LP and dia presidential candidate Peter Obi fail to prove say dem convict Tinubu for money laundering for di United States.

Court also tok say LP and Obi only make claim say irregularities plenti for polling units witout giving di particular polling units.

Court tok say APC petition wey challenge Obi membership of di LP no dey competent.

Dem also tok say 10 out of di 13 witnesses Labour Party bring no get head and dem reject dem.

For di case APM argument against Vice President Kashim Shettima about double nomination, court tok say dem lack di power to institute di petition.