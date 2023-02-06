Turkey earthquake trap Ghanaian player Christian Atsu under debris

Wia dis foto come from, Christian Atsu/Twitter

40 minutes wey don pass

Search and rescue team dey look for Ghanaian player, Christian Atsu who dem possibly dey trapped under rubble after earthquake hit Turkey.

De Ghanaian player according to reports for Turkey be unaccounted for, but dem dey try find de Astu de another staff member, Taner Savut.

De earthquake hit parts of Turkey around 4.00am on Monday.

Before dis incident Christian Atsu score goal inside game wey en team, Hatayspor win.

He even tweet about de outcome of de game on twitter before de incident.

De club neva talk anything about de disaster.

No be only Atsu dey trapped under de rubble, director Taner Savut also dey there.

Dem manage rescue some players wey dey inside de team building with Atsu.

Two players, Burak Öksüz den Bertuğ Yıldırım dey inside good condition after dem pul dem out of de building.

Dem find other staff, Ekşioğlu and Osman Ateş, who be members of de technical team dey in good condition.

Social media users for Ghana and around de world dey send in dia prayers to Christian Atsu who still be unaccounted for according to Turkish media.

Christian Atsu profile

Christian Atsu be Ghanaian international player who dey play professional football in de Turkish Super League.

Born 10 January 1992, Ghanaian professional footballer dey currently play for Hatayspor.

He start en career for Porto, wey he later spend one season on loan for Rio Ave.

In 2013, Chelsea sign am for £3.5 million wey dem loan am to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth den Málaga.

After spending de 2016–17 season on loan for Newcastle United, he complete en permanent transfer to de club in May 2017.

As an international player he play over 30 caps since he join Black Stars in 2012.

Atsu represent Ghana for de 2014 FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.