Ghana vs Uruguay: Head to head plus everytin you for know about de crucial match

Wia dis foto come from, Seleccione Uruguaya/GFA

2 December 2022, 15:14 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass

Ghana go lock horns with arch rivals Uruguay inside winner take all match today.

De outcome of de game on Friday go determine which of de two kontries go qualify for de Round of 16.

With three points secured, a win against Uruguay go qualify Ghana into de Round of 16.

Again, if Ghana play draw, dem go fit still qualify unless South Korea beat Portugal with over two goals margin.

For de South American side, Uruguay, a win from de game be de only way to progress to de next stage.

Uruguay currently get one point out of two games while Ghana get three points from two games.

Ghana and Uruguay face each oda one time, dat be in 2010 during de quarter finals stage of de World Cup for South Africa.

Despite playing 1 - 1 draw, Uruguay beat Ghana 4 - 2 on penalties to advance to de next stage.

Dis go be de second time de two teams dey meet in 12 years.

‘I no dey owe Ghana apology’ - Luis Suarez

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez reveal for prematch press conference say he no dey owe Ghana apology for handling de ball to stop de Black Stars from scoring in de 2010 World Cup.

De referee show Suarez red card wey dem send am off in de last minutes of extra time.

“I no fit apologise for it, I go apologise if I injure player but I take red card for de handball” Suarez talk.

“De Ghana player miss de penalty, no be me," he add.

G﻿hana starting 𝗫𝗜 to face Uruguay

Uruguay starting 𝗫𝗜 to face Ghana

Uruguay starting 11

Valera

Gimenez

Coates

Olivera

Pelistri

Valverde

Bentancur

de Arrasceta

Suarez

Nunez

Substitutes

Muslera

Godin

Vecino

De la Cruz

Sosa

Torreira

Vina

Gomez

Torres

Cavani

Caceres

Canobbio

Ugarte