Young Nigerians divide on how dem feel about inauguration day

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian youths tok wetin dem dey expect from di new goment

32 minutes wey don pass

“I no dey really happy about dat day”,

“Nothin dey dia wey pesin go dey happy about or look forward to”.

“Di day dey important to me because new leader go begin run di affairs of dis kontri.”

“New Nigeria go dey bond, na wetin e mean to me.”

Dis na di different opinions of some young pipo for Nigeria as di kontri dey ginger towards inauguration day to swear-in a new leader.

Bola Tinubu term for office as di 6th president of Nigeria go officially begin on May 29.

Dat na di day im go take im oath of office for Eagles Square for di nation capital Abuja.

Di 71-year-old gatz tie im wrapper well to fix di giant problems wey some of dis young pipo dey worried about.

For tok-tok wit BBC New Pidgin, David Ovie say di first tin im go like Oga Tinubu to work on na security issues wey di kontri dey face. “E be like wen you shine light for one dark, everywia go bright.”, na so Oga ovie tok as im tink say dat na di ogbonge challenge wey fit make tins dey better.