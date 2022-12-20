First fotos of money wey carry King Charles face don show

Di portrait of King Charles go appear two times on banknotes

Author, Kevin Peachey

Role, Cost of living correspondent

one hour wey don pass

Bank of England don unveil di banknotes wit di face of King Charles.

Di foto na di only change wey dem go do to di existing designs of £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes and e go begin circulate frm middle of 2024.

New notes go get di King foto for front and see-through security window.

Dem go still accept di money wit Queen Elizabeth foto for shops afta di new notes begin to circulate.

Queen Elizabeth na di first and only monarch to appear on circulating Bank of England banknotes, beginning from 1960.

Notes wey dem dey use for Scotland and Northern Ireland no get foto of di monarch.

E get about 4.5 billion individual Bank of England notes worth about £80bn wey dey circulate right now.

Di King cypher go also appear on di notes

Di Bank of England say, following guidance from di Royal household, dem go only print di notes to replace old notes or to meet di increasing demand, in order to minimise environmental and financial impact of di change.

Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, say im dey "proud" of a "significant moment" with di new design.

Fifty pence coins wit di foto of King Charles III don already begin circulate through post offices across di kontri.

Post offices don begin distribute about 4.9 million of di new coins - about half of di total number wey dem plan to circulate - as change to customers.

Di new King Charles 50p coins don already dey in circulation

Coins wey carry di image of late Queen go still dey accepted for shops just like di banknotes.

For anyone wey go partake for family Christmas quiz dis year, e good to remember say, in ascending order, di oda side of di current polymer Bank of England banknotes get foto of Sir Winston Churchill, Jane Austen, JMW Turner and Alan Turing.

Pipo dey use cash less and less now compared to debit cards, maily becos of di use of methods of payment without contact wey shoot up sake of di Covid pandemic.

Di buying power of specific coins and banknotes don already drop sake of rising prices.

However, customers and collectors still dey very interested about di foto dm wey dem use on cash.