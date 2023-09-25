Sojas rescue seven female students of federal university Gusau, odas wey bandits kidnap

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

25 September 2023, 16:43 WAT New Informate 13 minutes wey don pass

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji don rescue seven female students of Federal University Gusau for Zamfara State and three construction workers wey bandits kidnap last week Friday.

So far, 13 students and three construction workers don regain dia freedom.

According to di list wey di university release, di students wey regain dia freedom range from 100 level to 400 level.

Di list tok say di three workers wey regain freedom come from Gupran Engineering Services Ltd.

Na early mor-mor of Friday, 22 September, gunmen attack three private female hostels for Sabon Gida community wey dey close to di university and dem kidnap plenty female students.

Eyewitnesses tell tori pipo say di gunmen begin shoot anyhow before dem attack di students hostels around 3:00am.

Dem add say some sojas bin try to stop di attack but di bandits escape afta serious gun fight.

Dis latest rescue dey come days afta di Zamfara State Govnor Dauda Lawal issue ban on illegal mining activities for di North-western state.

Govnor Lawal on Saturday 23 September order security operatives say make dem shoot illegal miners on sight.

Na di govnor tok-tok pesin Sulaiman Idris tok dis one for one statement wey im release for di weekend.

E tok say illegal mining for di state dey promote banditry and oda criminal activities, and add say di govnor directive dey necessary to ensure di safety and security of residents of di state.

Afta di tragic incident, some students bin vacate di university environment sake of dia safety.

E neva dey clear how many pipo di kidnappers carri and authorities also neva mention am.

Meanwhile, di school management for one statement wey dem release on Sunday bin urge students and staff of di institution to remain calm and go about dia normal activities.