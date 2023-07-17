List of APC national chairmen and how dem take comot from office

Pikin wey dem born for 2013 don reach 10 years today. Political party wey don reach dat age don pay dia dues.

Di All Progressives Congress (APC) na di ruling party for Nigeria and like evri oda party, APC don get dia own problems.

Since di creation of di party, dem don get different chairmen both in interim arrangement and di one wey dem elect.

Before di emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as di National Chairman of APC for 2022, four oda ogbonge politicians don occupy di position since dem form di party for 2013.

Chief Bisi Akande na di first interim national chairman of di party. E serve as di leader of di party for one year from 2013 – 2014.

Chief Akande bin join di APC afta im party, di Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) plus oda political parties merge togeda to form di APC.

Na three opposition parties bin come togeda to form di ruling party, for February 2013. Di Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), di Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), di All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), one faction of di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and di new PDP – one faction of di den ruling party, di People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Di three political parties bin organise dia conventions and pass resolutions wey give dem go ahead to forgo dia individual identities and merge into one big party, di All Progressives Congress (APC).

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) on 31 July 2013 give di All Progressives Congress approval to become a political party and dem later withdraw di operating licenses of di oda three legacy parties (di ACN, CPC and ANPP).

For November 2013, five serving govnors, one former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar, from di den ruling party, PDP plus 49 legislators bin decamp to di APC.

Wit dis merger and di influx of politicians from different parties to join di APC, di party bin position itself as a strong opposition we dey plan to defeat di incumbent ruling party, di PDP.

BISI AKANDE

Chief Abdukareem Adebisi Bamdele Akande na one former govnor of Osun State, Nigeria from 1999–2003, e dey elected under di platform of di Alliance for Democracy (AD) party.

E serve as di first interim Chairman of di All Progressives Congress afta di merger.

John Odigie Oyegun

John Odigie Oyegun na di first substnative national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Nigeria.

E become di chairman of di party afta e serve as Edo state govnor between 1992 – 1993.

Oyegun bin lead di den opposition APC and Muhammad Buhari to victory for 2015 afta dem defeat di ruling People Democratic Party (PDP) and President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dis na di first time wey opposition party go remove incumbent president and a ruling party for presidential election for Nigeria.

E serve as di leader of di party from 2014 – 2018.

For 2017 Odigie-Oyegun bin come under serious criticism on top di way e take dey handle di party and some top leaders of di party bin dey also call for im removal from office.

For October 2017, Some APC youth wey call themselves “Save APC and Democracy youth Vanguard” bin protest go di party national secretariat to demand for im removal. Dem allege say since di APC win di presidential election for 2015, oga Oyegun neva audit di party financial records and e no make am public as required by law.

Dem also allege say since 2015, di ruling party neva hold any meeting single meeting plus e dey impose candidates on dem.

However, di former President Muhammadu Buhari, and seven govnors back Odigie-Oyegun to remain for office.

Di den president later withdraw im support for Odigie-Oyegun wen e see say most of di govnors and oda powerful members of di party dey adamant to remove Oyegun and put anoda pesin, Adams Oshiomhole wey come from di same state as Odigie-Oyegun.

On 1 June, 2018, Oga Oyegun announce im decision to withdraw from di chairmanship race of di party.

Im stepping down bin leave di floor open for im opponent, wey also be di only candidate for di position, Adams Oshiomole.

Adams Oshiomole

On 23 June 2018, Adams Oshiomhole bin emerge as di national chairman of di All Progressives Congress (APC) afta delegates vote for am for di party National convention.

Before im emergence as di national chairman of di APC, e bin serve as di president of Nigeria Labour Congress from 1999 to 2007 and govnor of Edo State from 2008 to 2016.

On 16 June 2020, di Abuja Court of Appeal bin suspend am as di APC national chairman.

Before den, on 12 November 2019, 18 Local Government Chairmen of di party for Edo state bin pass vote of no confidence on am. Dem accuse am say e dey try scata di party for di state. But one faction of di party wey dey loyal to Oshiomhole bin declare im suspension null and void but instead suspend di Edo state govnor Governor Godwin Obaseki, wey dem claim say na im dey behind Oshiomhole suspension.

However, on 4 March 2020, one High Court for Abuja bin order di suspension of Oshiomhole from office of di National Chairman of di APC, e order say make Oshiomole dey restricted to di national secretariat of di party since dem don already suspend am.

Di party national executive committee (NEC) bin dissolve di APC national working committee (NWC) wey Oshiomhole lead for 2020 afta long leadership crisis.

Di former Chairmo as e dey follow tori pipo tok about im removal say im no regret di actions wey lead to im sacking.

E add say im no join di party to become chairman, but to remove di PDP from power.

“No. Life is all about regret. I be very happy man. Or you see say I dey look sad? I fit look small but not sad,” e tok.

Mai Mala Buni

For June 2020, afta di APC dissolve dia national working commitee, dem set up one new interim committee and ask Mai Mala Buni to serve as di chairman of di extraordinary convention committee.

Di committee responsibility na to arrange di activities of di party for an initial period of six months and also to prepare and conduct di party extraordinary national convention.

During one national executive council meeting wey hold for di state house Abuja on 8 December 2020, dem extend di tenure of di interim committee/extraordinary convention committee for anoda six months.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu bin emerge as di National Chairman of di All Progressives Congress (APC) about one year and nine months afta di party dissolve di Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC).

Jigawa State Govnor Abubakar Badaru wey also be di Chairman of di Electoral Committee bin announce Adamu as di winner of di contest afta party members and leaders of di party endorse am for di national convention via a voice vote for March 2022.

E bin enta di election as di consensus candidate afta di withdrawal of im co-contenders from di contest.

Adamu bin replace Oshiomhole as di substantive APC national chairman afta di sack of di NWC for June 2020.

However, less than one and half years into im election, tori dey spread say oga Adamu don resign as di National Chairman of di ruling party.

Daily Trust newspaper bin report say Oga Adamu bin resign on Sunday night.

E bin tell di newspaper say im no go tok on im alleged resignation until President Bola Tinubu return from Kenya where e dey attend di Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

“I no go tok about di issue because di president no dey,” Daily Trust bin quote Oga Adamu.”

BBC Pidgin neva fit independently confam di resignation of Oga Adamu.

Di controversies and silent battle under Adamu

Controversies define di tenure of Senator Abdullahi Adamu wey dem elect on March 26, 2022 for di party national convention for Abuja.

Before di APC Presidential primary wey go produce di candidate of di party for di presidential election, oga Adamu bin declare di former Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan as di consensus candidate of di party approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dis declaration no go down well wit well wit majority of di members of di party especially President Tinubu wey dey positioned to clinch di party ticket for di primary. Tinubu later emerge as di candidate against all odds.

Tori be say Oga Adamu also no assert im authority as di number one member of di APC for di kontri during di last Presidential election as e lose im polling unit, ward and no fit deliver im Nasarawa state for im party flagbearer, Tinubu.

Also afta di emergence of principal officers of di National Assembly wey include di Senate President, Speaker of di House of Representatives, Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker, and oda leaders of di two Chambers, di chairman bin declare say di party no dey aware of di list.

Anoda controversy na di absence of di chairman from di 1999 class of former govnors wey recently visit President Bola Tinubu for Aso Rock. Senator Adamu na former govnor of Nasarawa state wey dem elect for 1999.

E govern di state for four years. However, some as di National Chairman of di President party e suppose dey there to receive im colleagues.