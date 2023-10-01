Ilebaye emerge winner of BBNaija All stars edition

Wia dis foto come from, Ilebaye Odiniya/Instagram

19 minutes wey don pass

Ilebaye Odiniya emerge winner of di Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show wey officially end on Sunday 1 October.

Di 22 year old Gen Z win afta enduring 70 days inside a closed house wit 24 housemates wey be former participant of di show.

Na only six housemates make am to di final day – dem be llebaye, Mercy, Cece, Adekunle, Pere and Cross.

To emerge as finalists, dem survive evictions, win immunity and oda hurdles dem jam.

Ilebaye go house wit 120 million naira worth of ogbonge prize.

Ilebaye Odiniya biography

Ilebaye na di fourth housemate wey dem unveil among di 24 contestants of di seventh season of BBNaija.

Based on say she be Gen Z, her fun personality allow her to build a good number of supporters especially among young pipo.

Her real name na Ilebaye Odiniya and she fromdi Igala region of Kogi state, North Central Nigeria.

Dem born her for 2001 – she be 22 years old.

Ilebaye na Criminologist afta her degree in Criminology and Security Studies for Salem University, Lokoja.

Apart from criminology di Gen Z refer to herself as entrepreneur, model, reality TV star.