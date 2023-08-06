Community Shield: Man City v Arsenal - team news

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

6 August 2023, 15:33 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Time don reach for di Community Shield, wey be di traditional start of di season for Premier League teams.

Na friendly or a competitive game? Dis na question as old as time and we go probably never decide.

Treble winners Manchester City dey face Premier League runners-up Arsenal for Wembley.

First Half

9 mins: YELLOW CARD

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey foul Julian Alvarez and kick di ball away and Stuart Attwell show am yellow card.

6 mins: First attack of di game as Manuel Akanji puts in one cross and Julian Alvarez flicks im header across goal.

5 mins: Very slow tempo so far. Arsenal no dey do any closing down as Stefan Ortega stand wit di ball 15 yards outside im box.

2 mins: Gabriel bundle over Julian Alvarez and City get a free-kick for midfield. Na Alvarez and Erling Haaland today.

KICK-OFF

1 Min: Match don start

Team News

Sumer signings Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz go make dia Arsenal debuts against Manchester City.

Havertz starts for attack alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, with striker Gabriel Jesus wey go miss di start of di season through injury.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Holding, Vieira, Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic go make im Manchester City debut following im arrival from Chelsea but di game dey come too soon for fellow new signing Josko Gvardiol after di defender complete im move yesterday.

Kevin de Bruyne, a fitness doubt before di game, go dey on di bench while Nathan Ake go miss out after picking up an injury during di friendly against Bayern Munich.

Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland go lead di line for City.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Stones, Akanji, Kovacic, Rodrigo, Silva, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.