State burial for assassinated Japan ex-PM go take place today - See how e dey happun

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Thousands of pipo don gada for Japanese capital Tokyo for di state funeral of di former prime minister, Shinzo Abe wey gunman shoot die for one election rally for July.

Security dey tight as more dan 700 foreign guests na im don fly in for di event, including about 50 current or former state leaders.

Thousands of pipo don bin dey line up to lay flowers but a few kilometres away, thousands of odas gada to protest.

Di decision to give oga Abe a state funeral dey controversial, with more dan half di population now dey tok say dem no support am.

Many pipo dey vex say di goment dey spend around twelve (12) million dollars on di event, without getting di approval of parliament.

How di funeral go happun

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey leave flowers and pay dia respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

About 4,300 guests go attend di funeral, wey dem go do for di Nippon Budokan - one famous sports and concert arena inside central Tokyo.

Di ceremony go begin around 14:00 local time (05:00 GMT), but members of di public go dey invited to lay flowers and oda tributes for designated stands outside from 10:00.

Up to 1,000 sojas go perform ceremonial duties for di ceremony.

One military honour guard go fire 19 blank rounds from one cannon to salute Abe.

Why Abe funeral dey so significant?

Even as world leaders gada for Shinzo Abe funeral - many pipo for im own kontri dey protest against state funeral for am.

According to opinion polls, Abe no ever dey popular in a big way but na only few pipo na im go deny say e bring stability and security to di kontri.

So di decision to hold state funeral for am na also reflection of im stature.

No-one don serve longer for di prime minister office dan Abe and, arguably, no oda post-war politician get dis kind impact on Japan position for di world.

Experts say Abe dey ahead of im time.

"E understand di changing balance of power. Say a rising China go, of course, twist di balance of power and reshape di order for di region.

"So, e wan to take leadership," professor Kazuto Suzuki, one political scientist and former Abe advisor bin tok.

World leaders wey gada to pay tribute to Abe

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, US Vice President Kamala Harris

Dignitaries wey attend di funeral of Shinzo Abe, Japan former prime minister, include;

US Vice President Kamala Harris,

Vice President Kamala Harris, India PM Narendra Modi,

PM Narendra Modi, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong,

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio

Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio Indonesia Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, and

Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, and European Council President Charles Michel.

Meanwhile di office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweet pictures of im meetings from yesterday and dis morning.

Oga Kishida dey expected to meet ova 40 state leaders today.

Wetin happun to Shinzo Abe?

Wia dis foto come from, get

Gunman assasinate di former prime minister on 8 July 2022 as im dey give one speech for im party for one campaign rally inside di city of Nara for Japan west.

One man with homemade gun shoot Abe from close range.

Di man tok afterwards say e bin target Abe for im promotion of and connections to one controversial church.

Di killing shock di world because political violence and violent crime in general no common for Japan.

Politicians often dey travel around with small security but authorities acknowledge say “undeniable” security flaws contribute to di assassination.

W﻿hy some pipo dey protest as odas dey Mourn Abe?

Outside di arena where Abe funeral dey go on, thousands of pipo don line up dis morning to lay flowers and pay dia respects.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, One woman wey dress in black and wear veil dey pray for one altar for Abe

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gatz go through metal detectors and dem go check dia bags first todey able to access di areas.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo gada early in di morning to leave flowers for Abe

Few kilometres away, thousands more gada to express dia anger ontop why Abe dey get di very rare honour of a state funeral.

Ogbonge security dey around di Budokan arena – as dozens of VIP and dignitaries in long motorcades land for di ceremony.

Around 60% of pipo say dem no support di state funeral.

Many dey vex say di goment dey spend around $12m of tax payers money on di event, without even gaining di approval of parliament.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters say di ballooning costs of di event dem for use am for more pressing economic goals