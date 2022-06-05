Ondo State governor condemn attack wey happun for St Francis Catholic Church for Owo

one hour wey don pass

Governor of Ondo state Rotimi Akeredolu don tok say im dey deeply sad by di unprovoked attack and killing of innocent pipo of Owo, wey dey worship for St. Francis Catholic Church.

For im social media handle di governor say: "di vile & satanic attack na calculated assault on di peace-loving pipo of Owo Kingdom wey don enjoy relative peace for years."

Eyewitness say di gunmen in large numbers invade di church wey dey southwest Nigeria while worship service bin still dey in session. Dem shoot congregants, kill some and den kidnap odas.

Videos wey BBC Pidgin don use eye see show say pipo injure while odas die but e no dey clear yet as to how many.

Wetin di Church leader tok

Leader of di church, Father Andrew Abayomi tell BBC say as dem dey try end church service wey im tell pipo to dey go house na den dem begin hear dynamite explosion and gunshots come follow.

Andrew Abayomi say “I bin order make pipo no comot say make dem hide for inside church but you know say some pipo go wan comot”.

“Dis tin wey we dey tok reach five to twenty minutes, we hear say dem don go, na den we come outside begin carry pipo go hospital.

Anoda eyewitness tell BBC say na early momo Sunday wey some men wey no cover dia face enter di church premises begin throw Dynamite and shoot gun pointing to di floor.

More dey come.