Samuel Eto'o: Cameroon FA president plead guilty to £3.2m tax fraud in Spain

Samuel Eto'o plead guilty to £3.2m tax fraud

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

one hour wey don pass

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o plead guilty to £3.2m tax fraud in Spain.

Di tax fraud mata get to do wit im image rights wen im bin dey play for Barcelona.

Eto'o wey be four-time African footballer of the year collect 22-month suspended prison sentence wen im show for court for Spain on Monday.

Im be currently di president of di Cameroon Football Federation

Dem say im must repay di money im dey owe, along wit fine of £1.55m.

Prosecutors bin accuse Eto'o of failing to declare income from di transfer of im image rights between 2006 and 2009.

Eto'o na di latest player to enta dis kain wahala.

Oda foreign players and managers wey dem don prosecute for tax fraud for Spain in recent years, include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jose Mourinho and Neymar.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Eto'o show for Ciudad de la Justicia court for Barcelona on Monday

Eto'o, bin play for Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton, before im retire for 2019.

He appear for di Ciudad de la Justicia court in Barcelona wit im former agent Jose Maria Mesalles wey don collect 12 month suspended sentence and a fine.

Di court hear say Eto'o transfer im image rights to a company based in Hungary.

Tori be say day company declare im earnings inside dat kontri, wia di tax rate be one of di "lowest in Europe".

Cameroon elect Samuel Eto'o as president of dia football federation 11th December 2021

Samuel Eto'o profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Some go say Samuel Eto'o be one of Africa best footballers of recent times.

Di Cameroon all-time top scorer - join Spanish giants Real Madrid for 1996 at di age of 16 before e go on loan for Leganes, Espanyol and Mallorca.

Eto'o sign permanent deal with Mallorca for 2000, e score 54 goals inside 133 outings to establish imself as di team all-time leading scorer.

E move to Barcelona for 2004 wia e win three La Liga titles, to epp di Catalans to two European Champions League wins for 2006 and 2009.

And e score for both finals. For 2006, Eto'o become di first and only African to win di Spanish Golden Boot afta e net 26 times in 34 matches.

Di forward score 108 goals in 144 games for di Nou Camp side before e join Inter Milan for 2009.

For dia e win im third Champions League crown as well as Serie A title and di Fifa Club World Cup for 2010.

Internationally, Eto'o epp di Indomitable Lions to win two successive Africa Cup of Nations for 2000 and 2002.

Di footballer go on to become di tournament record scorer with 18 goals.For 2000, e guide Cameroon to Olympic gold medal, wia e score for di final.