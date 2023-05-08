Pipo dig through mud to find family members afta flood and landslide hit DR Congo

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

one hour wey don pass

More dan 400 pipo don die afta floods and landslides happun two villages for eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week.

Di authorities bin say di number of pipo wey don die don reach 200 afta di ogbonge rain wey fall on Thursday.

For plenti villages wey near di shore of Lake Kivu, pipo don dey dig for poto-poto wit dia hands as dem dey find missing family members.

Di Congolese Red Cross volunteers no get body bags.

Dem dey pile up di bodies dem wey dem wrap for blankets for di villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi for South Kivu province.

E don reach four days now since di floods and di number of pipo wey don die dey continue to dey rise dey go to reach at least 394. On Monday, dem hold national day of mourning as dem fly flags at half-mast.

President Felix Tshisekedi dey due to visit di affected areas.

One mama wey don dey worry for Nyamukubi say her husband survive and dey hospital but all her pikin dem don go.

"Na like di end of di world," na wetin 27-year-old Gentille Ndagijimana, wey don also lose her parents and two sisters, tell di AFP new agency.

Houses wey dem build wit wood and zinc roofs, water carry dem go.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Communities don dey try find bodies for di poto-poto

According to di tok-tok pesin for di medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) , some areas don dey wiped out finish.

Igor Garcia Barbero tell BBC Newsday say, "for two of di most affected areas wia MSF dey stay now, between half and three-quarters of di town don dey washed away pata-pata".

E say di villages dey "face humanitarian crisis."

Oga Barbero add say "dis eastern part of Congo na place wey already dey face plenti kasala", becos thousands of pipo don run from fight-fight for North Kivu wey mean said aid already no too dey.

One civil society representative, Christian Zihinda Bazibuhe follow tok wetin oga Barbero tok say, "na di worst flood we don ever get".

Di UN warn say 3,000 families don become homeless sake of dis tragedy, na so Reuters tok.

Di Red Cross for South Kivu don dey torchlight safety concerns for pipo wey survive di floods and no get house, including potential dangers of assault and rape for those wey dey stay with host families and accommodation sites.

Last week, floods also affect pipo for di oda side of Lake Kivu wey be Rwanda, and e kill 130 pipo.