Funke Akindele husband JJC Skillz announce say dia marriage don end

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele’s husband don announce dia separation.

For one Instagram post, JJC Skillz say im and Funke don decide to go dia separate ways.

“While it lasted we share a lot of things together and don create two beautiful children"

E tok say di last two years don dey extremely difficult for both of dem.

JJC Skillz say dia relationship don dey beyond repair now.

"I sabi say I don try my best to fix things but I believe e dey beyond repair now", e tok.

Im add am say three months ago Funke insist say im move out of di house and apart from di popular AMVCA awards im neva dey able to sit down in an 'amicable manner'

"I dey make dis announcement so di public go dey clear say both of dem dey pursue dia separate lives.

Funke and JJC Skillz bin marry for 2016 and dia marriage suppose enta six years dis year.

Meanwhile, the Jenifer diaries star neva comment on di mata.

Wetin to sabi about JJC Skillz

Abdrasheed Bello, 45, na Nigerian songwriter, rapper record and television producer.

Skillz na producer for one British hip-hop record company and musical group Big Brovaz.

Im dey co-produce Industreet one television show about di Nigerian music industry wit wife, Funke Akindele.

Before im marriage to Funke Akindele, Bello don be papa to three children from different mama .

Im marry Funke for 2016 and for 2018, di couple welcome dia set of twins

Funke Akindele profile

Funke Akindele dem born her on 24th of August, 1977 insdie Ikorodu, Lagos State.

She attend Grace Children Schools, Gbagada and Lagos State Model College, Igbo-kuta.

Funke get OND in Mass Communication from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State and a Law degree from the University of Lagos.

Funke bin marry Adeola Kehinde Oloyede on May 26, 2012 and they divorce in July 2013 citing irreconcilable differences.

She remarry Abdul Resheed Bello, known as JJC Skillz in London in May, 2016.

Funke Akindele be Nigerian actress, film producer, scriptwriter, and entrepreneur.

She dey popularly known as 'Jenifa', one character she play inside one movie titled Jenifa.

Funke Akindele get a special swag for Nigeria entertainment industry.

Na sake of how she dey interpret her roles even for her own soap opera 'Jenifa's Dairy'.

Fans still dey try recover from Chacha Eke marriage kasala

JJC Skillz announcement dey come just days afta popular Nigerian actress Chacha Eke also announce say her marriage wit long time husband don end.

She bin also take to her social media page to say she don tire to dey pretend say ‘all is well’ wit her marriage.

“Many pipo don die as dem dey pretend say all is well as dem dey wish, hope and pray for a better tomorrow.

“I no wan die or go inexplicably missing.” She write am.

Chacha Eke also apologise to her fans ‘for living a lie dis past years’ as tori bin don first comot two years ago say dia relationship bin don dey head to di rocks.

"For di 2nd time for 2years, I dey hia again on social media boldly dey declare say I am done wit my marriage.

"My long overdue/relentless position on dis no be news to Austin Faani - her husband- di doctors and my parents."

Maeanwhile Austin Faani also comot to clarify allegations and suggestions say im bin dey maltreat e wife.

"I neva raise my hand on any woman for my life including my wife,"

Im reaction come plenti hours afta im wife bin announce ontop her Instagram page say dia nine-year-old marriage don end.