You fit use tree power bulb? Experts explain if e dey possible

Author, Faith Oshoko

Role, Broadcast Journalist, BBC Pidgin

Videos don start to dey trend on top social media wey dey show pipo as dem dey light dia rechargeable bulbs afta dem scrape trees.

Di mata don go viral sotay one community for Kenya dey claim say na so dem dey dey take power one street for di community according to one YouTube video.

"Make dem scratch trees , dem no go get any electricity. By di time wey dem scratch ten trees and nothing comot, dem go stop".

Dis na wetin Professor Idowu Farai from di Department of Physics for di University of Ibadan tell BBC Pidgin.

How di electricity process for di videos dey work

Infact, video dey wey show pesin point di rechargable light for im private part and dat one sef show light.

Prof Farai hala say, "Too many pipo dey ask me dis kain question all di time and I tink say e dey give am too much importance."

For di tree electricity claim videos, Professor Farai tok say, "E no dey possible to make electricity comot from tree".

Di several videos wey make dis claim bin only get di electric charge wen dem put rechargeable bulbs for di scratched out tree and no achieve di same results wen dem use electric bulbs.

Professor Idowu explanation be say di electricity wey dey cause di light dey for di battery and di tree dey just act as di tim wey dey close di electricity circuit.

E say, "once you close di circuit, electricity go start to dey flow. When dem press am for tree, or for any hard surface, e go close."

Anoda expert, Simeon Anieloka also gree for di mata say "di tree na weak conductor, and na why dem need to scrape di tree so dem go fit find di moisture wey go connect di two endings of di battery wey already get electricity stored inside am".

E further explain say, "dis weak conductor mata na why when pesin put dat same rechargeable light for on top bodi, e dey also produce electricity".

"A tree itself get life, so if you pass electricity through tree, di tree go die over time cos na wetin dey happun with lightening strike, dis na same tin wey dey happun with human being."

Engineer Anieloka na team lead, Electrical department, for di First Independent Power Limited for Rivers state.

E explain say, "wen you cut tree, you don expose di moist section of di tree so wen you come touch recharageable bulb, di bodi of di tree go come serve as conductor to be able to positive and negative side of di bulb, and di light go come on.

"If you touch dat bulb for human bodi e go still come on."

Di explanation mean say na di bulb wey get rechargeable battery inside dey hold di power and wetin di tree get na di weak conductor switch di bulb on.

Simeon Anieloka don spend about twelve years of im career for di power generating industry

Dis no go be di first time wey dem go link object to di creation of electricity.

For January dis year videos comot wey get millions of views and claim say rocks wey dey Africa fit create electricity.

But Prof Stuart Haszeldine of di School of GeoSciences for Edinburgh University debunk di videos say, "I doubt if dis videos represent free electrical energy, I neva see anything geologically like dis and I think say di rocks dey connected to electrical power sources wey no dey included for di tightly framed video."

Wetin we call dis foto, Vidoes bin comot for m south of africa wey claim some African stones get electricity.

Pipo don dey carry di mata of oda electricity source for head as tori don dey go up and down say plans dey to increase electricity tariffs to 40%.

Even though di Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) don deny di proposed hike, di mata still dey spread up and give pipo stress especially with di recent hike in di price of fuel.

Wetin dey sure as e concern di mata of electricity for Nigeria na di new Electricity Act 2023 wey President Bola Tinubu sign for June 9.

Dis law wey Nigerians including sabi pipo don dey tok about go open di opportunity for states and companies to generate, transmit and distribute power supply.

Wetin e mean be say no more monopoly of Nigeria electricity generation, transmission, and distribution for di National level.

Also, e go give powers to states, companies and individuals wey wan generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

Di Act also allow state to fit give license to private investors to operate mini-grids and power plants within di state.

But di Act no include interstate and transnational electricity distribution.

Oda forms of Electricty and how dem dey work

Oga Anieloka give oda instances of oda power sources and how dem de transform to di electricity wey we dey use.

E say, "dia many sources of electricity wey scientist don study so far, and electricity from tree no dey part of am."

Di list include solar, nuclear, hydro, geo-thermal, chemical and tidal

E fit point more light into how far fetched e be to tin say just to put bulb on top tree fit create electricity.

For solar, e explain say, "di solar panels dey made with materials wey go give electrons wen sun shine on top and take am to di charge controller wey go regulate di amount of charge dey go di battery side."

Di inverter for battery na to convert di energy from Direct Current DC wey e dey stored at, to Alternating Current AC wey fit dey used and then you go use di transformer to carry di number of volts wey dey stored and transform am to di level wey fit dey used.

Hydro na wetin dem dey take describe dams wey dey help in di production of electricity. Hydro dey use di flow of water to turn turbine, wey go turn generator to produce electricity.

E also mention steam turbines wey dey deal with using gas to take boil water. Di steam from di boiling water na wetin dey turn di turbine to also turn generator and produce electricity .

Nuclear sef dey break down metals wey dey radiate heat wey dem dey take boil water to turn steam turbine and generate electricity.

Same with geo thermal method wey dey make use of molten lava from di core of di earth.

Same tin with tidal wey dey use di movement of body of water to take turn di turbines.