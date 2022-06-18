Mbaka apologises: Ejike Mbaka Adoration Ministries come under fire

Ejike Mbaka Adoration Ministries come 'under fire' again

Wia dis foto come from, Adoration Ministry Enugu Wetin we call dis foto, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka na popular Nigerian priest.

Ejike Mbaka, Nigeria charismatic Catholic priest in charge of Adoration Ministries don come under fire.

Catholic Diocese of Enugu don ask all Catholics to avoid activities for Rev. Fr. Mbaka church.

Di priest dey known for controversial comments about politicians across Nigeria.

Im latest palava start wen video come out for social media wia e say "Peter Obi dey stingy. Stingy man no go fit be president of Nigeria."

Di video wey be like old recording show Father Mbaka dey tok to crowd of church pipo for Adoration ground for Enugu.

Oh well, on Friday 17 June e apologise to di supporters of di presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Father Ejike Mbaka for im letter of apology say im no mean to discredit Obi for im presidential ambition.

But e be like say im ogas for di church, di Enugu Diocese of di Catholic Church for southeast Nigeria wan drop sledge hammer on top am.

Wetin Enugu Diocese tok?

Bishop of Enugu Diocese say wetin dey happun for di Catholic Adoration Ministries dey capable of "undermining di Catholic faith and teachings."

Callistus Onaga for letter to Catholics, e say dem don advice and correct Fr. Camillius Ejike Mbaka and give am directives plus guidelines of how to operate.

But Fr. Mbaka don break di rules again and again, Bishop Onaga add.

So di Bishop decide say some of di teachings and tok-tok of di priest no dey inline wit di believe of di Catholic Church.

Di letter also ask all Christians to keep praying for di Reverend Father and Enugu Diocese.

Mbaka apologise to Obi

Di spiritual father of Catholic Church, Adoration ministries don apologise to di supporters of di presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

"I be God servant and my intention no be to malign His Excellency Peter Obi but to pray for am," Fr Mbaka tok for di statement.

E say im no be politician and no get party wey im dey support, adding say wetin im carry for mind na to pray for Nigeria to get good candidates.

"Di supporters of Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or maybe dem misunderstand. I ask for dia understanding and forgiveness.

"Followers of Peter Obi na still youths wey I dey pray for," e tok.

Di comment e bin make for di video by di Catholic Reverend make attract anger among many supporters of oga Obi.

Di oda times di priest soak inside 'controversy'

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka no be stranger to apology.

For May 2021, Fr. Mbaka apology to im church and colleagues follow 'misunderstanding' about one mata wey involve di priest 'disappearance'.

Di Enugu based priest also announce one controversial prophesy for April 2021.

Dat time, Fr. Mbaka make u-turn for one of im prophesy wia di priest say God ask am to withdraw im support for di president.

Many Nigerians tok dia minds ontop di prophesy and dem dey divided into two main groups;

Di ones wey want make dem protect Mbaka plus believe say im make sense die.

Then again, im don get issues wit di Catholic Dioses for Nigeria from time to time sake of im utterances.