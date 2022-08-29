MTV VMAs 2022: Winners list plus di surprises wey shele for di music video award show

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

one hour wey don pass

Di 2022 Video Music awards land iconic roster of celebrity wey show for di event, so no be surprise say di ceremony bin give viewers some memorable content.

Na Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J dem host dis year award.

Here be di highlight of di event wey happun for wekend.

Taylor Swift success

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Taylor Swift announce one new album as she gbab di top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday.

Di singer win plenti prizes for di event including best video wey pipo dey eye, for All Too Well di (10-Minute Version).

Swift bin announce for di final moments of di show, wey Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J host.

As she kollect di night top prize, di singer say: "I dey so honoured say i dey so recognised alongside those kind amazing artists and directors.

"I dey just so proud of wetin we make and wit every second of dis moment and we for no dey able to make dis short film if e no be or di fans."

Swift dey currently re-record her first five albums so dat she go fit regain control of her music, afta one gbege wit music mogul Scooter Braun.

Lizzo drag troll wey yab her

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lizzo no just come di 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to slay di stage.

She also tanda as she don prepare to lecture di pikins wey dey some iconic VMAs history.

Afta she open di show wit one ranting performance of her latest singles “About Damn Time” and “ 2 Be Loved,” di superstar enter di stage again to accept di Video for Good award to honor her self-love anthem “About Damn Time.”

For one Lizzo fashion, she gbab di 2022 VMAs acceptance speech moment to make one cheeky reference to Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus’ legendary VMAs gbege.

Like halfway through di awards show, dem announce Lizzo di winner of di Video for Good award, and she use di spotlight to shade her haters.

Afta she thank her fans for dia votes, Lizzo den shift di focus to her detractors: “And now, to di …wey bin get something to say about me for di press,” she start, before she change her mind make she no start drama.

She say, “You sabi wetin, I no go say anything. Dem be like, ‘Lizzo, why you clap back?’ Sake of say …., I dey win, ho! Big …. Dey win, ho!”

Johnny Depp show face

Wia dis foto come from, MTV VMA 22

Di VMA show dey sprinkled wit digital appearance from actor Johnny Depp, wey organisers project for di VMAs famous Moon Man mascot.

"I need di work," di actor joke as di ceremony open, e later add say e dey available for "birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need... anything".

Di appearance follow Depp victory for di multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against im former partner Amber Heard.

E mark di latest move for Depp gradual return to spotlight.

Recently dem announce say oga Depp go appear for di film Jeanne Du Barry, wey French company Why Not Productions produce, e go mark im first starring role since di trial. E also dey set to direct im first feature film inside 25 years, about di Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

Di Notes app rescue Nicki

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Minaj pay tribute to late stars Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston

Na Nicki Minaj gbab dis year video vanguard award, wey recognise artists wey don consistently produce creative and influential music videos.

Di US rapper performe one mixture of her songs as she enter di ceremony - including Monster, Super Bass and her current number one hit Super Freaky Girl, wey sample di original Rick James classic.

Minaj say she "never ever write speech for her life", but go offstage to kollect her phone to read her notes as she accept di award from members of her fan club, wey pipo sabi as di Barbz. She thank key people wey inspire "me and my flow" and those wey give her opportunities, she name artists like Kanye West, Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears and Rihanna. She also pay tribute to late performers Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle for her speech.

Snoop and Slim Shady enta di metaverse

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Eminem and Snoop Dogg show in person before dem change to cartoon characters

Eminem and Snoop Dogg give one trippy "metaverse" performance of dia collabo track From Di D2 Di LBC. Di rap legends bin show live for one sofa for di awards, as Snoop dey smoke one big joint, before di performance turn animated.

Di two of dem change to cartoon versions of themselves as well as projections of Bored Ape NFTs, before dem return to di live show for one explosive finale.

Di track be di pair first collaboration inside over 20 years, and di performance mark di first time dem don play for di VMAs inside over ten years.

E be dia third public performance together for 2022, wit appearance bifo including di Super Bowl Halftime Show for February.

Di winners full list

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dove Cameron win best new artist, dedicate di award to "all di queer kids out there".