Husband shoot and kill im wife plus dia daughter, police tok

Wia dis foto come from, John Wildgoose

Di husband of one head teacher of Epsom College shoot her bifor im kill dia daughter and take im own life wit di same gun, police report.

Police bin find di head of di private school Epsom College dead along wit her husband and seven-year-old daughter for one property on school grounds.

Dem find Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and dia daughter Lettie dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday.

Officers from Surrey Police bin tok say dem dey confident say "no third-party dey involved".

Afta investigation, police say dem believe George Pattison get gun licence, wey im use kill have Emma Pattison and dia seven-year-old Lettie for di family home one school grounds.

Mrs Pattison bin make a distress call to one family member some time late on Saturday evening, from wetin BBC gada.

By di time di relative arrive, all three of dem don die.

Surrey Police, wey still dey investigate di mata, say dem go give more information later.

Oga Pattison bin recently update im gun licence.

Surrey Police tell BBC say dem bin make one routine phone call to di 39-year-old chartered accountant before di killings happun, becos dem need check di details of im new home address.

Tori be say Surrey Police no really sabi di couple well.

Di force bin refer dem sef to di Independent Office for Police Conduct, di BBC understand say dis na mata of routine.

Dem go do post mortem examinations later in dis week.

'She dey hugely respected and much loved'

Wetin we call dis foto, Di school grounds and buildings cover one extensive area

Dem appoint Mrs Pattison as di first female headteacher of Epsom College five months ago. Dem bin dey praise her for her dedication and inspirational leadership.

Bifor she begin work for Epsom, Mrs Pattison spend six years as di head teacher of Croydon High School for south London.

Oga Pattison na chartered accountant wey be di director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House.

For December, Mrs Pattison bin tok for one podcast wey students dey run say her move na "one really big change for my family", add am say: "I get new job, my husband get a new job, wey bin no suppose happun, but e happun and my daughter also start a new school.”

Di chair of di board of governors for Epsom call say Madam Pattison na "one wonderful teacher, but most of all, na delightful pesin".

"On behalf of everybody for Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief for dis tragic news," Dr Alastair Wells tok.

"Our immediate thoughts and condolences dey wit Emma family, friends and loved ones, and to di many pupils and colleagues wey dia lives she enrich throughout her distinguished career."

Croydon High School wia she bin dey teach before, describe Ms Pattison as "hugely respected and much loved".