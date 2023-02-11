Police investigate attack on supporters of Obi for Lagos Labour party presidential campaign

Nigeria Police say true true jaguda pipo attack supporter of Peter Obi for di Labour Party Presidential campaign for Lagos.

E confam di tori afta videos on top twitter show how jaguda pipo attack one of Labour Party supporters wen im bin dey drive go di Tafawa Balewa Square for dia Presidential campaign rally.

Police tok-tok pesin for Lagos Benjamin Hundeyin tok ontop twitter say "Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party report attack on im party members for Ilasan Division.

E say four pipo wey wound don get medical attention and di DPO Ilasan don start preliminary investigations while SCID go fully take over di investigations.

According to him, di attack happun 15 kilometres away from di place wey di rally go happun.

"Di regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from di rally venue. As we state earlier, di SCID will go take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting di attackers.

"Di pipo wey wound and oda witnesses dey assist di Police wit relevant information wey go help to arrest and prosecute di attackers.

Police say na since yesterday di Command station patrol vehicles and officers for di Tafawa Balewa Square wey be di venue of di rally.

"We bin don already secure di venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order." im tok

Political thuggery and violence for Nigeria

Political tuggery and violence no be new tin for Nigeria. Dem dey also call am electoral violence.

Di katakata wey dey hppun before election na big issue for Nigeria and e dey put fear for pipo bodi well well.

Dis na sake of say many Nigerian politicians dey employ thugs to cause kasala, wahala, katakata especially for dia opponent stronghold.

Dis na why security agencies for Nigeria dey train dia officers ahead of di election and also strategise on how to make sure say katakata no go affect di election.

Even as di security agencies don prepare diasef wit plenti training jaguda pipo no dey give dem breathi g space as dem dey always find different ways to cause katakata before, during and afta election.

For October last year thugs attack di Lagos State govnorship candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Adediran, for Ikoga Junction area of Badagry as e dey return from visiting members of im party.

Di PDP candidate blame di All Progressives Congress (APC) for di attack and claim say di thugs bin dey shout APC as dem dey shoot guns and use dangerous weapons.

APC deny dis claim wey di PDP candidate make.

Inside Lagos again, jaguda pipo bin attack di convoy of di presidential candidate of di APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Lagos Island.

Di incident happun for Ebute-Ero-Adeniji-Iga-Iduganran axis for Lagos Island afta Tinubu meet wit di Oba of Lagos and dey on im way back to Bourdillon, Ikoyi where im dey live.

No be pnly Lagos dis kain katakata dey happun o, for Osun State, hoodlums attack one Labour Party (LP) chieftain Rabiu Ismaila and odas sake of say dem paste posters of House of Representatives candidate for Atakumosa East Local Governmen Area, Kunle Gideon.

Ismaila say di incident happun on 30 November 2022, and add say na six thugs attack am.

Jaguda pipo also set di office of di Independent National Electoral Commission for di Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State on fire for 3 July 2022.

Reports of attacks don also come from Zamfara, Rivers, Kaduna, Ebonyi, Kastina and oda parts di kontri.

According to one statement by INEC National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, di hoodlums overpower security guards of di commission office and force dia way into di premises to burn di building down.

How police don prepare for di February elections

Di Nigeria Police Force don ready well well to face di February elections.

Dem recently train 612 officers across di six geo-political zones wey go cfight against cultism, kidnapping and electoral violence across di kontri ahead of di 2023 general elections.

Police tok-tok pesin Muyiwa Adejobi for one statement wey im release on 31 January say di training take place for six different venues for each of di six geo-political zones.

“Di IGP also assure say di training and retraining of police personnel for election security management and professionalism for all areas of modern policing go be continuous project even afta di 2023 general elections,” Adejobi tok

According to am di training happun between 7 January and 18 January and na collabo between di police and Wan Diyos, one consulting firm.

Adejobi say dem look into past and present issues and solutions to cultism, kidnapping and electoral violence.

E say di Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba tok say di training dey important sake of di forthcoming general elections to train officers on vibrant tactics to identify and deal with threats to election security management.

E say di IGP tell di trainees make dem use di expertise dem gain from di workshop to improve di management of cultism, kidnapping and election related violence.