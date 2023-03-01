Why Ghana EC Boss wan use card for 2024 elections despite resistance from opposition

23 minutes wey don pass

Electoral Commission Chairperson for Ghana, Jean Mensa on Tuesday appear before parliament to explain why de Commission dey introduce Ghana card for de 2024 elections.

De Electoral Commission (EC) introduce draft constitutional instrument on elections which some members of parliament dey kick against.

Based on de draft constitutional instrument on elections wey de EC dey introduce, dem wan make Ghana Card de sole form of identification for eligible voters.

Speaking to parliament on Tuesday, Jean Mensa explain say de C.I go promote continuous registration of eligible voters all year round, no be just during election year.

According to EC Boss, Jean Mensa,“under de limited voters’ registration process, de registration happen for limited periods no be all year round… Under de new C.I, anyone wey go turn 18 go fit walk into any district office den register to vote.”

She make dis point to parliament afta dem write letter to de commission requesting her presence to explain de purpose for introducing de new C.I.

What be de advantage of Ghana Card for voting?

According to de EC, with de new C.I, anyone wey go turn 18 go fit walk into any district office den register to vote

EC Boss say eligible voters go fit register anytime den any day.

Also, eligible voters go fit do registration in dia own leisure time compared to previous years where de EC dey register new voters before de elections.

Using Ghana card for elections go reduce de potential conflicts wey go fit happen

Using Ghana card for elections go prevent minors den foreigners from voting, dis also go take away de guarantor system which dey cause conflicts during registration.

Experts advise EC to open dialogue about Ghana Card

Political observers for Ghana dey call on de Electoral Commission to open dialogue about de plans to use Ghana Card as de sole voter ID for de 2024 elections.

University of Ghana lecturer, Ransford Gyampo talk say in de absence of national agreement on de Ghana Card mata, dis go fit cause chaos in de 2024 general election.