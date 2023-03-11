Leicester 1-2 Chelsea, live updates

Fresh from claiming di biggest win of im Chelsea career so far, Graham Potter dey carry im Blues side do di King Power Stadium for Saturday clash wit a confidence-sapped Leicester City.

Di visitors beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate for di Champions League last 16 in midweek, while Brendan Rodgers men go down 1-0 to Southampton last time out.

Chelsea dey go into Saturday game wit a renewed hope of getting something out of dis season.

Afta so many problems during di opening few months of im time in west London, Potter believe say im squad still dey play for him look to be true.

Both Enzo Fernandez and Kai Havertz confam dia support of di Blues boss afta Tuesday night win and, now na time to follow dat win up on di pitch.

Meanwhile, Leicester lost to Southampton last time out and dem dey under pressure to comot from di relegation zone.

Second Half

55mins: Leicester dey hold possession at di moment by exchanging some precise passes from player to player.

51mins: YELLOW CARD. Ricardo Pereira chop card afta a hard tackle

49mins: Mykhailo Mudryk dey ask for some medical attention wit im painful gestures.

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

47mins: Ruben Loftus-Cheek whip ball into di penalty area, but one of di defenders dey alert and spank am away.

46mins: SUBSTITUTION. Conor Gallagher enta for Joao Felix.

45mins: Second Half don start

First Half

45+7mins: First Half don end

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

45+6mins: GOAL! Kai Havertz beat di goalkeeper to make am 2-1 for Chelsea.

45+5mins: Anoda attempt to send di ball beyond di defence by Patson Daka but dem clear am to safety.

Leicester 1-1 Chelsea

42mins: James Maddison go on a mazy run through di defence and get within shooting range inside di box, but Kepa save am

39mins: GOAL! Patson Daka equalize for Leicester.

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea

35mins: DISALLOWED GAOL! VAR cancel Joao Felix goal for offside.

31mins: YELLOW CARD for Marc Cucurella

29mins: Di Leicester players dey display brilliant short passes and great ball movement.

27mins: Crossbar! Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pick up a precise pass and produce a bullet of a strike from distance wey e smash against di crossbar.

25mins: Joao Felix storm into di box to get on di end of a pass, but smash im shot straight onto di right post. Unlucky!

24mins: A pass by James Maddison end up for no man land

21mins: Kai Havertz unleash a powerful shot towards goal, but Leicester defender block am.

19mins: YELLOW CARD for Wout Faes afta a bad challenge

17mins: OFFSIDE. Ref catch Ben Chilwell

13mins: YELLOW CARD for Wesley Fofana for bringing down im opponent.

Leicester 0-1 Chelsea

12mins: GOAL! Ben Chillwell score for Chelsea

11mins: Attempted cross from Enzo Fernandez dey cleared. Chelsea don get corner kick.

9mins: James Maddison meets pass on di edge of di penalty area and shoot towards di middle of di goal.

7mins: James Maddison swing a cross into di box, but e dey far too close to Kepa Arrizabalaga

5mins: Chelsea dey showcase great team work and neat passing moves.

1min: First half don start

Leicester vs Chelsea team news

James Maddison return for di Foxes against Southampton and look set to feature once more.

Kelechi Iheanacho fit start again ahead of Jamie Vardy despite im string of misses

Youri Tielemans, Victor Kristiansen, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand remain injured even though Jonny Evans don return to training and Harvey Barnes face late fitness test.

Reece James go miss out for Chelsea afta e fall sick on di eve of di trip while Raheem Sterling na doubt.

Mason Mount, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Cesar Azpilicueta dey expected to sit it out as Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante near dia comebacks soon.